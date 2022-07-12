25 unbelievable Prime Day deals you can get for $25 or less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Our readers are definitely excited that Prime Day 2022 has arrived. And there are definitely certain deals that everyone is gravitating toward more than everything else. Some of the most popular deals so far on Prime Day are regulars at the top of the list each and every year. But others might come as a bit of a surprise. And many of them are affordable Prime Day deals that you can get for under $25.

Are you looking to get an idea of which deals people are flocking to this year? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

The star of the show is definitely FREE MONEY from Amazon. It’s an offer that gets you a free $12.50 Amazon credit when you use Amazon Reload to add $50 to your account.

On top of that, there are a few perennial best-sellers on the list. Popular Prime Day deals include Apple AirPods Pro, the Fire TV Stick 4K, and Amazon’s beloved Echo Dot. Also, smart TVs are flying off the shelves this year!

Those deals are all fantastic. We doubt anyone out there would say otherwise. But what about deals that are available specifically for savvy bargains hunters on a budget?

In this roundup, I’m going to run down some of the best Prime Day deals under $25. That’s right, it’s time to score big savings without spending big money.

You need Amazon Prime to get these best deals

Before we get to Amazon’s hottest deals under $25, I need to remind our readers of one important thing: you can’t get Prime Day sales without being a Prime member. But the good news is that there is a way to get in on all the action this week and on Prime Day without paying a penny for Prime.

As long as you’re a new subscriber, you can score a discounted trial of Amazon Prime right now!

This way, you can shop all the Prime Day deals without paying full price for a Prime subscription. You’ll also get free express shipping, free Prime Video streaming, and all the other perks associated with a Prime membership.

Now that you’re ready to get in on the action, let’s take a look at Amazon’s hottest low-cost Prime Day deals.

First, free money!

Image source: bartsadowski/Adobe

The first two Prime Day deals under $25 I want to cover are can’t-miss offers. Why? Because they get you free money from Amazon.

First, Amazon will give you a $12.50 credit if you spend at least $50 on an Amazon Gift card or eGift Card. And as always, you’ll still get the credit even if you send the Amazon Gift eGift card to yourself. But don’t bother because there’s an even easier way to do it.

Here’s the deal page. You’d have to be crazy to pass up this opportunity.

Get a $12.50 Credit with a $50 Amazon Gift Card Purchase or Amazon Reload

Next up, there’s a new Amazon Stampcard promotion available to Prime members only. It lets you collect four stamps by performing various tasks like watching a show on Prime Video and streaming a song with Prime Music.

Once you finish the four simple tasks, you get a free $10 credit!

Amazon Stampcard Promotion: Collect 4 Stamps, Get a $10 Amazon Credit

Check out the promo page for more details. Also, be sure to read our earlier coverage for more Amazon gift card deals!

And last but certainly not least, visit this special Prime Day promo page to see how you can get another $40 in free Amazon credit to spend during Prime Day 2022.

FREE MONEY: Unlock $40 In Prime Day Credits!

All of these offers have limits, so you should take advantage as soon as you can. Amazon’s free money offers sell out every single year during Prime Day, without fail.

Best Prime Day deals under $25 on Amazon devices

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Fire TV devices have to be somewhere near the top of the list. And there are three that you can get right now that each cost under $25.

The first is the Fire TV Stick 4K at $24.99, which matches the lowest price ever. If you don’t care about 4K or HDR, the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite and mid-range Fire TV Stick are both on sale at all-time low prices.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%)



Echo speakers are also hugely popular on Prime Day. This year, there are two Prime Day Echo deals under $25.

The 3rd-generation Echo Dot is down to just $17.99 right now. That means it’s a great time to stock up on a bunch of them.

Or, if you’d prefer the newer 4th-generation Echo Dot with better sound quality and far-field microphone tech, it’s half off at $19.99. There are also great bundle deals, like one that adds a Sengled smart LED light bulb for free!

Speaking of Echo devices, let’s not forget how crazy it is that the $50 Echo Auto is down to just $19.99. That’s an incredible bargain.

And don’t forget the Amazon Dash Shelf. It’s the Alexa gadget you never knew you needed, and it has never been cheaper.

More great Prime Day deals under $25

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Do you know how LifeStraw is a best-seller every single year during Prime Day and Black Friday? Well, right now you can score a LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for just $11.12.

Or, upgrade to the newer LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle for $19.95.

Next up, we have the myQ smart garage door opener.

This awesome gadget lets you control your garage with your smartphone or voice thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant integration. And for Prime Day 2022, it’s down to an all-time low of just $16.98.

Another great smart home sale covers TP-Link’s Kasa devices. My favorite offers include Kasa mini smart plugs and Kasa smart light bulbs.

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price:$29.00 Price:$16.98 You Save:$12.02 (41%)



Those Prime Day deals under $25 are all so popular. And there are a bunch more that you should check out as well. Here are the rest of my favorites:

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$12.90 each You Save:$7.00 (14%)

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%)

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds List Price:$39.99 Price:$22.09 You Save:$17.90 (45%)

Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR with Smooth Wireless Streaming and Rok… List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$15.00 (38%)

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker | Portable Bluetooth Speakers | Powerful 10 Watt Output | 100 F… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.97 You Save:$10.02 (29%)

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Mo… List Price:$54.98 Price:$39.08 You Save:$15.90 (29%)

