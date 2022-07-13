Anova Nano sous vide cooker drops to $109 for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Prime Day is obviously the perfect time to pick up a new Instant Pot. Just like holiday sales, there are always huge discounts on these popular pressure cookers during Prime Day. And Amazon’s best-selling Instant Pot has a huge discount right now. But there are other popular kitchen gadgets that are also on sale right now. Definitely check out the amazing Anova sous vide Prime Day deals Amazon is offering in 2022.

First and foremost, the $219 Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker is down to $132.99 for Prime Day. This is the model everyone thinks of when someone mentions Anova, and it’s down to the best price of the year.

Want to spend even less money? The entry-level Anova Nano Sous Video Cooker is on sale for $109 instead of $149. That’s a fantastic value!

Amazon’s Anova sous vide Prime Day deals

The magic of sous vide cooking was scarcely known as recently as a few years ago. People who were familiar with it were the ones willing to visit overpriced restaurants owned by famous chefs who used fancy sous vide machines.

Nowadays, however, sous vide cooking has grown quite popular. That’s true in the restaurant industry, sure. But it’s also the case in homes across America.

Affordable sous vide cookers designed for home use have become increasingly popular. That means anyone and everyone can cook up delicious sous vide dishes in the comfort of their own homes.

And for Prime Day, you can save big on sous vide machines from one of the hottest names in the industry.

Anova Culinary AN400-US00 Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker, 12.8" x 2.2" x 4.1", Silver List Price:$149.00 Price:$109.00 You Save:$50.01 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Anova was one of the first brands to popularize at-home sous vide cooking machines. And it’s still one of the top companies to this day.

The best always comes at a price, however, and Anova’s latest models can cost as much as $400. Thanks to Amazon’s impressive Prime Day Anova sous vide deals in 2022, you won’t pay anywhere near that much.

Lowest prices of the season

First up, the mid-range Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker is down to the best price of 2022. This best-seller retails for $219 and that’s how much you’ll pay at most retailers right now. But Amazon has slashed the price to just $132.99 for a limited time.

That’s about what you would expect to pay for an entry-level sous vide cooker from a no-name brand. It’s pretty crazy when you consider that Anova is the best in the business.

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi), 1000 Watts | Anova App Included, B… List Price:$219.00 Price:$139.99 You Save:$79.01 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The other model on sale is the one pictured above. It’s the Anova Nano Sous Video Cooker that has become one of the company’s hottest options. You get the same terrific precision cooking and temperature control. But this model only costs $149.

That is, unless you take advantage of these Anova sous vide Prime Day deals. In that case, you’ll only pay $109!

Just keep in mind that both of these great deals are set to expire at the end of the day on the second day of Prime Day. Of course, there’s also a good chance that they’ll sell out long before then.

Anova Culinary AN400-US00 Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker, 12.8" x 2.2" x 4.1", Silver List Price:$149.00 Price:$109.00 You Save:$50.01 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Prime Day 2022 coverage

Amazon has so many amazing Prime Day 2022 deals available right now. Here’s some more Prime Day coverage from BGR that you need to check out:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!