Prime Early Access Sale Ninja deals 2022: CREAMi, blenders, more

There’s no question that Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Instant Pot deals are wildly popular. Anyone looking for kitchen appliances definitely needs to check out that guide. But we think you might find even better offers from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Ninja deals in 2022.

Believe it or not, some of these deals are even better than the sales we saw this summer during Prime Day!

Products from all of Ninja’s most popular product lines are available at the lowest prices in 2022. That includes the Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker, Ninja air fryers, Ninja blenders, and more deals with prices starting at $64.99!

Featured deals in this article:

Prime Day Ninja blender deals

Image source: Ninja

Ninja blenders are insanely popular, and there are multiple deals available during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. My favorite is definitely the Ninja SS201 Power Blender & Processor.

This diverse model can handle food prep, shakes, smoothies, and more. It features a 1400-watt motor that is so durable, it might even outlast you. The SS201 also touts six Auto-iQ presets to make your life as easy as possible.

With a retail price of $140, the Ninja SS201 is already a great value. But for Amazon’s big sale, it’s down to just $79.99!

Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender & Processor. 3-in-1 Crushing Blender, Dough Mixer, and Food Pro… List Price: $149.99 Price: $79.99 You Save: $70.00 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

There are two other Ninja blender models on sale right now as well:

Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender with 1000-Watt Motor & 72 oz Dishwasher-Safe Total Crushing… List Price: $98.77 Price: $64.99 You Save: $33.78 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ninja Foodi Power Pitcher System, Smoothie Bowl Maker, 4in1 Blender + Food Processor, Single Se… Price: $79.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Prime Day Ninja CREAMi deals

Image source: Ninja

Summer might be gone, but there’s never a bad time for ice cream. This is an indisputable fact.

With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Ninja CREAMi is the most popular Prime Early Access Sale Ninja deal of 2022.

The Ninja CREAMi can make ice cream, milkshakes, gelato, smoothies, and so much more. It has seven different one-touch programs that make common functions easy. I personally use it all the time to make delicious sorbet.

Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker Price: $129.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Anyone with a Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker will tell how amazing it is. They might even say it’s the best $200 they’ve ever spent. But you won’t spend $200 on it, because this awesome Ninja device is down to $129.99 during the Prime Early Access Sale on October 11-12.

Ninja air fryer deals for Fall Prime Day 2022

Ninja air fryers might be even more popular than Ninja blenders if you can believe that. And Ninja has some killer deals lined up for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

The hottest one is the Ninja Air Fryer AF101, which is easily one of the most popular air fryers on the planet. A product doesn’t rack up 36,000 5-star Amazon reviews for nothing, after all.

This model retails for $130 and it’s a bargain at that price. On October 11 and October 12, however, it’s on sale at the best price of 2022.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that Crisps, Roasts, Reheats, & Dehydrates, for Quick, Easy Meals, 4 Quar… List Price: $129.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $60.00 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other Ninja deals available now

In addition to the deals above, Ninja is running a few additional sales on countertop ovens. They’re all wildly popular, and they’re all on sale at the lowest prices of 2022. Incredibly, you’ll find discounts up to $150 off!

Ninja Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven Price: $169.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ninja Foodi Pro 5-in-1 Indoor Integrated Smart Probe Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle Combo, use Opened or Closed, with Gr… Price: $219.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

