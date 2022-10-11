DJI drone deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Drones are popular Christmas and Chanukah gifts every year, which is why they’re so popular during Black Friday sales. And since Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is basically an early Black Friday blowout for Prime members only, it makes sense that there would be great deals on drones from leading brands like DJI.

If you’re in the market for a class-leading DJI drone, we have great news. Amazon’s Fall Prime Day sale includes one of the best DJI drone deals we’ve ever seen!

Best DJI drone deal of 2022

DJI is obviously one of the first names that come to mind when you think of high-quality quadcopter drones. And the DJI Mini 2 Fly is one of the most popular models out there.

For the Prime Early Access Sale in 2022, DJI is offering a phenomenal deal on the Mini Fly 2.

This compact foldable drone is practically pocket-sized, but it really packs a punch. It comes with an impressive 12-megapixel camera that records 4K video. What’s more, it has a built-in 3-axis gimbal for stable video no matter how fast you fly.

On its own, the DJI Mini 2 Fly drone retails for $449. But most people don’t buy it on its own. Instead, there’s a DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo bundle that includes the drone along with a controller, three batteries, a charging hub, extra propellers, tools, and a carrying case.

Altogether, this bundle sells for $599 normally. But during the Prime Early Access Sale, DJI is offering it at n all-time low price of $479!

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo Price: Was $599, Now $419 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

What’s in the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo bundle?

Here’s everything that comes with the Fly More bundle as compared to the standalone drone:

Accessory DJI Mini 2 DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo DJI Mini 2 Intelligent Flight Battery × 1 × 3 DJI Mini 2 Propellers (Pair) × 1 × 3 RC Cable (Standard Micro-USB Connector) × 1 × 1 RC Cable (USB Type-C Connector) × 1 × 1 RC Cable (Lightning Connector) × 1 × 1 Control Sticks (Pair) × 1 × 1 Mavic Mini Screwdriver × 1 × 1 DJI Mini 2 Screws × 6 × 18 Mavic Mini Gimbal Protector × 1 × 1 Communication Cable-USB-C × 1 × 1 DJI Mini 2 Propeller Holder / × 1 DJI Mini 2 Manuals × 1 × 1 DJI Mini 2 Two-Way Charging Hub / × 1 DJI 18W USB Charger / × 1 DJI Mini 2 Shoulder Bag / × 1

