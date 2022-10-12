Amazon Prime Day smart lock deals in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Our big guide will show you all the best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. But if you’re specifically looking for Prime Day smart lock deals, you’ve come to the right place.

We have good news and bad news: the bad news is that there actually aren’t very many official deals on smart locks right now. But the good news is that thankfully, two of the best models out there have deep discounts during the Prime Early Access Sale on October 11-12.

Featured deals in this article:

Make sure you visit Amazon’s deals hub for all the latest Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Plus, BGR’s team of shopping experts rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Early Access Sale deals.

August Smart Lock deal for Fall Prime Day

Image source: August

The original August Smart Lock played a big role in bringing these great gadgets into the mainstream. It wasn’t the first smart lock on the market, but it was the first with mass appeal.

Apart from its sleek design and smarts, the great thing about August locks is how easy they are to install. You can replace the inner portion of nearly any standard deadbolt with an August lock in about 15 minutes. Just like that, you have a smart lock in place of your old dumb lock!

All these years later, the latest-generation August Smart Lock is still one of the best in the business. And for Amazon’s Fall Prime Day sale, this smart lock is down to its lowest price of 2022.

August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock – Fits Your Existing Deadbolt in Minutes Price: $183.20 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

In addition to that great deal, there’s one more smart lock offer for Prime Day that you should check out.

The ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro smart lock is a high-quality model with tons of great features. In fact, it has one fantastic feature that you won’t find on the August Smart Lock.

In addition to common unlock methods like smartphone unlock and auto-unlock, this sleek smart lock can unlock with a fingerprint scan. That means unlocking your front door is as quick and easy as unlocking your smartphone!

ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock Price: $125.30 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Note that this ULTRALOQ smart lock deal is only available on day 2 of Amazon’s Fall Prime Day sale. Meanwhile, the August lock deal is available on October 11 and October 12.

More Prime Early Access Sale 2022 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online