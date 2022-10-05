Ring Video Doorbell deals start at $39.99 for Fall Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are some smart home devices that everyone should have. And when it comes to smart home devices, you should always be on the lookout for Ring doorbell deals.

Ahead of Amazon’s big Fall Prime Day sale, there are so many fantastic Ring Video Doorbell deals available at all-time low prices. And the best one is the beloved Ring Video Doorbell Wired, which is on sale for just $39.99 right now!

It doesn’t matter whether or not you’re tech-savvy. As a matter of fact, it doesn’t even matter if you have no idea what the actual definition of a smart home device is. You’ve still undoubtedly heard of gadgets like Echo speakers and smart plugs.

You likely also know that when you see a deal like TP-Link Kasa smart plugs with thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews for just $6.25 each, you have to get them. And you know that when the $129 Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa falls to $89, you should take advantage.

On top of all that, you know that when the best Ring Doorbell deals of the year come around, you need to get in on the action.

Best Ring Doorbell deals of Fall Prime Day 2022

At just $65, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the most affordable Ring Video Doorbell you can buy. Remember how expensive Ring Doorbells were when they first launched?

Even now, a top-of-the-line Ring model costs hundreds and hundreds of dollars. But the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is one of the newest Ring models and it has all the core features you need. For just $65, it’s truly an incredible value.

And when this model goes on sale, you’d have to be crazy to pass it up!

Image source: Ring

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for just $39.99. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen so far in 2022. As a matter of fact, it’s the lowest price of all time!

$40 for a Ring Doorbell is definitely a great deal. Before you take advantage, however, there’s another deal you might want to consider.

One of the things that make Ring’s doorbells so great is the integration with Alexa. There are so many awesome capabilities that Alexa brings to the table. You undoubtedly already have a few Echo speakers around your house, but can you ever really have enough of them?

That’s why instead of buying the Ring Doorbell on its own for $39.99, you should check out the bundle deal. For just $18 more, you get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired & Echo Dot bundle!

Amazon’s 3rd-gen Echo Dot sells for $40 on its own, so that’s a remarkable offer.

Other Ring models on sale

In our opinion, those two Ring doorbell deals are the best of the best. They offer incredible value at unbeatable prices.

Of course, some people are looking for additional features that the entry-level Ring Video Doorbell Wired doesn’t offer. Don’t worry, Amazon has plenty of additional Ring Video Doorbell deals available for its big Fall Prime Day sale.

Deals include the wireless version of the Ring Video Doorbell for just $69.99. It normally sells for $100, so this is a great offer. Also, you can pick up the Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Show 5 bundle for just $79.99 instead of $185. That’s crazy!

Check out those Ring doorbell deals and even more down below.

