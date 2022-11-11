Today’s deals: $0.99 Echo Dot, $15 Fire Stick, $79 Bose speaker, Samsung sale, AirPods, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We showed you Amazon’s best early Black Friday deals. We also told you about all the fantastic early Black Friday sales at Best Buy. Now, there’s another huge early Black Friday 2022 sale that just kicked off at Samsung!

Here are some of Samsung’s best deals:

How crazy are those deals?!

In addition to all that, we’ve included plenty of great offers from all the top retailers around the web in this article. You’ll find all the hottest deals of the day right here in this roundup.

🎅🎄 Visit BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured deals in this article:

Today’s Top Deals

Here are some highlights from today’s roundup: #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 142,000 5-star reviews are down to just $13.80 each (lowest price of 2022!). Apple AirPods Pro 2 have a rare $15 discount at Amazon, and 1st-Gen AirPods Pro are only $159 at Walmart.

Plus, you can score an Echo Dot for just $0.99! Learn more in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals. And if you don’t want Amazon Music Unlimited, you can still get an Echo Dot for only $17.99.

The best-selling Bose SoundLink Color II portable waterproof speaker is on sale for $79 today. Amazon is blowing out HD Fire TV Sticks and 4K Fire TV Sticks with the best deals of the year, starting at just $14.99. Also, you’ll save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8 if you get a Cellular model from Amazon.

Finally, we’ve got a handful of terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on men’s boots & shoes, expandable garden hoses, portable car jump starters, smartphone mounts, Christmas tree ornaments, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg — check out more of today’s top deals below.

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price: $18.97 Price: $15.55 You Save: $3.42 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… List Price: $45.99 Price: $27.59 You Save: $18.40 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… List Price: $249.00 Price: $234.00 You Save: $15.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with Magsafe Charging Case Price: Was $249, Now $159 Buy Now Available from Walmart

BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price: $39.99 Price: $17.99 You Save: $22.00 (55%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal Price: $9.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose SoundLink Color II: Portable Bluetooth, Wireless Speaker with Microphone- Soft Black List Price: $129.00 Price: $79.00 You Save: $50.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 14” FHD Touch Display, Intel Evo Platform, Core i5-1155G7, 8GB RAM, 5… List Price: $1,099.99 Price: $899.99 You Save: $200.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

OontZ Upgraded Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker | Portable Bluetooth Speakers | Powerful 10 Watt Outpu… List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver, Frustration Free Packaging, QP2520… List Price: $34.99 Price: $29.96 You Save: $5.03 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24DF310NA21, 2020 Model) List Price: $169.99 Price: $79.99 You Save: $90.00 (53%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG 55-Inch Class OLED evo C2 Series Alexa built-in 4K Smart TV, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… List Price: $1,446.99 Price: $1,296.99 You Save: $150.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hisense 100L5G-CINE100A 4K UHD Laser TV, UST Ultra Short Throw Projector with 100" ALR Screen,… List Price: $2,797.97 Price: $2,497.97 You Save: $300.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price: $329.00 Price: $299.00 You Save: $30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… List Price: $999.00 Price: $851.70 You Save: $147.30 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!