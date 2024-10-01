Today’s deals: $2.75 smart plugs, $79 Ninja air fryer, $6.49 Anker USB-C chargers, $219 Dreo ChefMaker, more

Amazon’s early Prime Day deals are now live, and you can shop them all right here. Of course, there are plenty of other sales to take advantage of as well. Popular Nooie smart plugs are down to just $2.75 each, and you can get a 2-pack of Anker USB-C chargers for $6.49 each. Plus, the Ninja Air Fryer AF101 and Dreo ChefMaker are both down to the best prices of the season.
All that and more can be found in our roundup of the best daily deals on Tuesday, October 1.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — October Prime Day deals are already live, and you’ll find the best ones right here!
- Read our Dreo ChefMaker review to learn about what makes it a game-changer in your kitchen… then get one on sale for $219 instead of $359!
- Fan-favorite Nooie smart plugs are only $2.75 each when you buy a 4-pack and clip the coupon on the product page
- The $130 Ninja Air Fryer AF101 is down to $79.94 on sale
- Get a discounted 2-pack of Anker USB-C chargers, and you’ll only pay $6.49 per charger
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black: $734.89 (reg. $799) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $759.99 (reg. $799)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $700)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $224 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 2: $89 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (first-ever discount)
- AirPods 4 with ANC: $169 (reg. $179) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch Ultra (Renewed Premium): $449 (reg. $559) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $388.99 (reg. $399) (first-ever discount)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Save up to $1,100 on the stunning LG evo C4 OLED TV depending on which size you get
- You can also get a massive 86-inch LG LED smart TV for $996.99
- The brand-new Eureka E20 Plus robot vacuum and mop is perfect for pet owners, and there’s a launch sale that slashes the price to just $449.99
- 🎮 The Nintendo Switch OLED is up to $74 off today if you get a renewed console
- Buy a brand-new Switch OLED instead, and you can still save around $20 thanks to a rare discount
- The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom is finally out!!
- Also, don’t forget to check which Nintendo Switch games are on sale today
- People are going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, and it’s on sale for $29.96 — more than 30,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- The Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair is like a Herman Miller Aeron for less than half the price, and now it has an extra $100 discount!
- Get ready for winter weather with a $35.96 Dreo space heater — more than 10,000 people have ordered one in the past 30 days
- You can pick up a $65 Echo Pop and TP-Link Tapo smart light bulb bundle for just $17.99 for Prime Day
- Score a renewed Apple Watch Series 4 starting at $129 — it’s the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site
- 🗑️ The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- The GE Profile Opal 2.0 countertop nugget ice maker has a massive $150 discount
- Govee smart light bulbs with 16 million colors are on sale for just $8 each when you buy a 4-pack
- The $275 Roomba Combo robot vacuum and mop is down to $159.99
- Upgrade to the Roomba i3+ with auto-empty for $249.99
- Get a 22-pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for only $29.99, a 35% discount
- Save up to $1,100 on the stunning LG evo C4 OLED TV depending on which size you get
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.
Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700)