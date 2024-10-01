Click to Skip Ad
Today's deals: $2.75 smart plugs, $79 Ninja air fryer, $6.49 Anker USB-C chargers, $219 Dreo ChefMaker, more

By
Published Oct 1st, 2024 7:43AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Amazon’s early Prime Day deals are now live, and you can shop them all right here. Of course, there are plenty of other sales to take advantage of as well. Popular Nooie smart plugs are down to just $2.75 each, and you can get a 2-pack of Anker USB-C chargers for $6.49 each. Plus, the Ninja Air Fryer AF101 and Dreo ChefMaker are both down to the best prices of the season.

All that and more can be found in our roundup of the best daily deals on Tuesday, October 1.

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700) $100 off at Sihoo
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

