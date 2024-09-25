Today’s deals: $50 off Eureka E20 Plus robot vac, $1,100 off LG C4 OLED TV, Blink cameras from $20, more

In addition to Apple’s first-ever AirPods 4 discount, we have so many more hot deals to share with you this week. For example, you can save up to $1,100 on the stunning new-for-2024 LG C4 OLED TV. Blink cameras are on sale starting at just $19.99. Also, the brand-new Eureka E20 Plus robot vacuum has a special $50 discount to celebrate its release.

All that and more can be found in this roundup of the best deals of the day on Wednesday, September 25.

Featured deal: Eureka E20 Plus is perfect for pet owners

In the increasingly crowded robot vacuum market, there are a few well-known brands that still manage to rise above the rest. Among them is Eureka, and the company’s brand-new Eureka E20 Plus robot vacuum and mop has a special discount to celebrate its launch.

This model features plenty of cutting-edge tech that’s typically reserved for high-end robot vacuums, like powerful 8,000Pa suction and a redesigned anti-tangle roller brush that’s perfect for pet owners. But unlike premium models that can easily cost $1,500 or more, the new Eureka E20 Plus has a retail price of just $499.99.

I’ve spent some time testing this model, and there’s a lot to like about it. I have a dog that sheds year-round, so the new roller brush and strong suction are definitely near the top of the list. I also really like the AI-powered obstacle avoidance, so the E20 Plus doesn’t get tangled up in power cords like so many other models. But one of my favorite new features isn’t on the robot itself.

The base station that comes with the Eureka E20 Plus has an auto-empty feature, which is a must these days. Unlike most other models, however, this auto-empty base station is bagless. It uses the same Multi-Cyclonic suction technology as Eureka’s cordless stick vacuums to suck all the dirt, dust, and pet hair out of the robot. Then, when the base station is full, you just dump it out like you would with a vacuum. That means there’s less waste, and you also don’t need to keep spending more money on bags.

The Eureka E20 Plus robot vacuum and mop was just recently released, and it’s priced at $499.99. Thanks to a special launch sale, however, you can get one right now for just $449.99

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700) $100 off at Sihoo

