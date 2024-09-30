Today’s deals: Early Prime Day sales, $189 Apple Watch SE, Philips OneBlade 360, Crest 3D Whitestrips, more

Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale doesn’t officially begin until October 8. Of course, this is Amazon we’re talking about, so there are obviously thousands upon thousands of early Prime Big Deal Days sales happening now. You’ll find all of them on this page on Amazon’s site, but we’ll run through some of our favorites here in this roundup.
Keep reading to check out the best deals of the day on Monday, September 30.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — October Prime Day deals are already live, and you’ll find the best ones right here!
- ☕ Celebrate National Coffee Day: Spend $50+ on Starbucks coffee pods, grounds, whole beans, or instant coffee, and you’ll get $10 off
- Get a 22-pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for only $29.99, a 35% discount
- People are going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, and it’s on sale for $29.96 — more than 30,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black: $734.89 (reg. $799) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $759.99 (reg. $799)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $700)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $224 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 2: $89 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (first-ever discount)
- AirPods 4 with ANC: $169 (reg. $179) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch Ultra (Renewed Premium): $449 (reg. $559) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $388.99 (reg. $399) (first-ever discount)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The brand-new Eureka E20 Plus robot vacuum and mop is perfect for pet owners, and there’s a launch sale that slashes the price to just $449.99
- 🎮 The Nintendo Switch OLED is up to $74 off today if you get a renewed console
- Buy a brand-new Switch OLED instead, and you can still save around $20 thanks to a rare discount
- The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom is finally out!!
- Also, don’t forget to check which Nintendo Switch games are on sale today
- Save up to $1,100 on the stunning LG evo C4 OLED TV depending on which size you get
- You can also get a massive 86-inch LG LED smart TV for $996.99
- The Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair is like a Herman Miller Aeron for less than half the price, and now it has an extra $100 discount!
- Get ready for winter weather with a $35.96 Dreo space heater — more than 10,000 people have ordered one in the past 30 days
- Score a renewed Apple Watch Series 4 starting at $129 — it’s the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site
- 🗑️ The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- Apple’s just-released iPhone 16 Pro silicone cases are discounted for the first time ever
- iPhone 16 Pro Max silicone cases also have a 14% discount for the first time
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- The GE Profile Opal 2.0 countertop nugget ice maker has a massive $150 discount
- Govee smart light bulbs with 16 million colors are on sale for just $8 each when you buy a 4-pack
- The extra-large Chefman Digital Air Fryer+ with 10-liter capacity is on sale for $89.99, down from $140
- The $275 Roomba Combo robot vacuum and mop is down to $159.99
- Upgrade to the Roomba i3+ with auto-empty for $249.99
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.
Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700)