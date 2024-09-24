Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: First AirPods 4 discount, $6 smart bulbs, $110 off Dyson V8, $6 MagSafe chargers, more

Published Sep 24th, 2024 7:43AM EDT
If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

We’ve got so many great daily deals to share with our readers on Tuesday, like the first-ever discount on Apple’s brand-new AirPods 4 earbuds that were just released. You can also score Govee multicolor smart LED light bulbs for $6.25 each when you buy a 4-pack, or get MagSafe chargers on sale for $6.30 each in a 2-pack.

You’ll find all that and so much more in our roundup of the best deals of the day on Tuesday, September 24.

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700) $100 off at Sihoo
Don't Miss: Best deals: Tech, laptops, TVs, and more sales

