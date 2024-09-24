Today’s deals: First AirPods 4 discount, $6 smart bulbs, $110 off Dyson V8, $6 MagSafe chargers, more

We’ve got so many great daily deals to share with our readers on Tuesday, like the first-ever discount on Apple’s brand-new AirPods 4 earbuds that were just released. You can also score Govee multicolor smart LED light bulbs for $6.25 each when you buy a 4-pack, or get MagSafe chargers on sale for $6.30 each in a 2-pack.
You’ll find all that and so much more in our roundup of the best deals of the day on Tuesday, September 24.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL 🚨 — Spend $80+ on household essentials you need anyway, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit! Brands include Bounty, Puffs, Charmin, and many more
- Govee smart light bulbs with 16 million colors are on sale for just $6.25 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Save $110 on the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum
- Top-selling OANDYS MagSafe iPhone chargers are down to just $6.30 each, which explains why more than 10,000 have bought 2-packs of these chargers in the past month
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (first-ever discount)
- AirPods 4 with ANC: $169 (reg. $179) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch Ultra (Renewed Premium): $449 (reg. $559) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $689 (reg. $799) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $389.99 (reg. $399) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $199 (reg. $329) (all-time low price)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- M1 MacBook Air: $509.99 at Best Buy (in-store pickup only) or $649 at Walmart (reg. $700)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899 (reg. $1,099)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- AirPods Pro: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 2: $89 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 3: $129.99 (reg. $169) (sellout risk)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Apple’s just-released iPhone 16 Pro silicone cases are discounted for the first time ever
- iPhone 16 Pro Max silicone cases also have a 14% discount for the first time
- The Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair is like a Herman Miller Aeron for less than half the price, and now it has an extra $100 discount!
- 🎮 The Nintendo Switch OLED is up to $74 off today if you get a renewed console
- Buy a brand-new Switch OLED instead, and you can still save a little money thanks to a rare discount
- Also, don’t forget to check which Nintendo Switch games are on sale today
- Score a renewed Apple Watch Series 4 starting at $129 — it’s the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site
- The HP DeskJet 4255e wireless all-in-one printer is down to $69.99 instead of $100
- 🗑️ The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- Get the $250 Roomba Vac robot vacuum for $179 on sale
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- This best-selling 3-in-1 Apple wireless charging station is down to just $20.99 right now
- Get the DASH Tasti-Crisp air fryer on sale for only $49.99, or upgrade to the Ninja AF150 model for $190.99 instead of $160
- ☕ Spend $50+ on Starbucks coffee pods, grounds, whole beans, or instant coffee and you’ll get $10 off
- The $80 Anker 633 MagSafe battery pack with a huge 10,000 mAh battery is down to $39.99 — don’t worry, this model isn’t included in the Anker recall
- Score this best-selling $179 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill bundle with a carrying case for only $99 — it’s a #1 best-seller with more than 20,000 people having purchased it in the past month
- The game-changing Dreo ChefMaker is so much more than just an air fryer, and it’s on sale for $219 instead of $359 — read our Dreo ChefMaker review to see what makes it so awesome!
Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700)