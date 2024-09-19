Anker recall: Stop using these three power banks right now

If you have a phone or a tablet, there’s a good chance that you own or have considered buying one of Anker’s popular chargers or power banks. If you do have any Anker accessories around, you may want to stop using them, because Anker issued a recall for three of its popular power banks this week due to defective lithium-ion batteries.

According to the recall notice on Anker’s website, certain lithium-ion batteries used in the Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K), Anker Power Bank, and Anker MagGo Power Bank may pose a fire risk due to a manufacturing defect. As a result, the defective batteries can overheat, “potentially causing melting of plastic components, smoke and fire hazards.”

Anker says the defect may only affect a batch of batteries that were used in products produced from January 3, 2024, to September 17, 2024. Nevertheless, the company is issuing a recall for all three product lines “out of an abundance of caution.”

The recall notice specifically mentions models A1642, A1647, and A1652. If you own one of the power banks, check the bottom of the device for those model numbers.

If you have a device that has been recalled, here’s what Anker says to do next:

Store this device in a safe location. Click here to verify your SN, and if it matches, please continue to fill out your product recall information. Immediately stop using this product. DO NOT throw the powerbank into the trash or recycling bin. Please dispose of your device at a facility that accepts lithium batteries (see resources below).

This is Anker’s second recall of 2024, following the June recall of the Anker 321 Power Bank. That recall was caused by the same issue present here.