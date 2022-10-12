Jabra earbuds deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

When it comes to wireless earbuds deals for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022, Jabra is one of the most popular brands. The company’s Jabra Elite earbuds aren’t quite as popular as Apple’s AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, or AirPods 2, but they’re closer than you think. Among our readers, these discounts are just as popular as Amazon’s Bose headphones and Sony headphones.

Prices start at just $49.99 for the Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds. That’s half what you’ll pay for the cheapest AirPods on sale during Amazon’s big Prime Day 2 event!

Featured deals in this article:

Jabra deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

Headphones have been flying off the shelves during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale this year. Our readers are definitely taking advantage of Amazon’s deep discounts on all the top brands.

There are no headphones on Amazon’s entire site that are anywhere near as popular as AirPods Pro with our readers. In fact, the only headphones that come anywhere close are AirPods 2 and AirPods 3.

Plus, AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for the first time! It’s not a huge discount, but that shouldn’t really be a surprise. After all, Apple just released them last month.

Before you grab any of those popular earphones, however, there are other options that people love just as much for even less money.

Jabra Elite Pro feature incredible sound quality as well as great battery life. On top of that, they feature Amazon Alexa support so you can take your favorite voice assistant with you everywhere you go.

These wildly popular earphones retail for $290. They’re great earphones, but that price is more than you’ll pay for AirPods Pro. Thanks to a massive discount at Amazon today, however, you can pick up a pair for just $169.99!

That’s not just the lowest price of the season, it’s the lowest price ever.

There are even more best-selling Prime Early Access Sale Jabra deals in 2022. That includes wildly popular Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds at the lowest price yet. Hurry and you can get a pair for just $49.99!

You can see all the deals down below. These deals are scheduled to end on July 13, so you’re running out of time to save.

Every Jabra headphones deal available now

Here’s a list of every single one of the Prime Early Access Sale Jabra deals available in 2022.

Jabra Elite Pro True Wireless Earbuds Price: $169.90

Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless Earbuds Price: $49.99

Jabra Elite Active in Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Price: $119.99

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones Compatible w… Price: $199.99

Jabra Elite 45h Price: $69.99

Jabra Talk 55 Bluetooth Headset for High Definition Hands-Free Calls with Dual Mic Noise Cancel… Price: $33.74

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

