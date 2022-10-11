Prime Early Access Sale 2022 deals on Nest, Google Wi-Fi, & Pixels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Anyone in search of Prime Early Access Sale 2022 deals on smart home devices like the Nest Thermostat has come to the right place. And it’s not just Nest devices that are on sale right now — Google’s other smart gadgets also have deep discounts.

We’ve seen plenty of Google deals in recent months. But none of those deals come close to matching Amazon’s offers during this big Fall Prime Day sale on October 11-12.

First up, the Nest Learning Thermostat is down to the best price of 2022 so far. What you might not realize, however, is that you don’t need to spend quite that much to get the exact same features.

The newest Nest Thermostat has all the same great capabilities for half the price. And today, the entry-level Nest Thermostat is on sale at the lowest price of the season during the Prime Early Access Sale!

Nest Thermostat deals for Prime Early Access Sale

Google’s current Nest Thermostat might not have the same sleek stainless steel finish as the flagship model. But if you ask me, the mirror finish looks cool too. Plus, it’s the features that really matter and this Nest model does it all.

The face of the new Nest has a unique mirror finish with a digital display underneath it. It also comes in four different colors to match any palette.

Needless to say, the important part is that the Nest Thermostat includes all of the important smart features from the flagship model. You’ll be able to control your thermostat from anywhere using the Nest app or your voice thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa support.

Plus, you’ll save plenty of money on your energy bill thanks to Nest’s intelligent features that tune your settings constantly and learn from your behavior.

Google’s newest Nest Thermostat has a list price of $130, and that’s a terrific value. Right now, however, it’s down to just $99.

The only problem is that the Nest Thermostat sold out fast the last time it hit this price during Prime Day in July. In other words, hurry or you might miss the color you’re looking for.

Nest Learning Thermostat on sale

The Nest Thermostat does indeed have all the key features of the more expensive model. But many people are willing to pay extra for a gorgeous OLED display and stainless steel finish.

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat is also on sale right now. And just like the cheaper Nest model, it’s down to the lowest price of the season for Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale.

Anyone who wants the best of the best should look no further. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find it on sale for $199 instead of $250.

It’s still a lot more than the base model, but it’s worth the extra cash to plenty of people out there.

Other Google deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

In addition to those two great Nest deals, there are several other Google devices on sale right now. And some of them are wildly popular products that you won’t want to miss.

The Google Nest Wi-Fi mesh wireless system is one of the most popular options out there. During Amazon’s Fall Prime Day event, you can get first-generation Google Wi-Fi routers for $69.99 each. Or, upgrade to the newest Google Nest Wi-Fi system for $138.99 instead of $300.

Plus, the Pixel 6a is down to $349 and the Pixel 6 Pro is $250 off!

Here are the rest of the Google deals you should check out during the Prime Early Access Sale on October 11-12:

