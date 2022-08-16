Echo Buds price falls to $79, or $99 with free Amazon Music Unlimited

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Have you been eyeing AirPods or Echo Buds but the high price tags have given you pause? Today’s definitely the day you should pull the trigger. We promise that you’re not going to find better deals than what Amazon is offering at the moment.

Entry-level AirPods 2 are currently down to $99 at Amazon. Or, if you want AirPods 3, they’re on sale for just $139.99 if you can catch them in stock.

And finally, you can save so much money on a pair of AirPods Pro. They’re down to $179.99 if you hurry. That’s $69 less than they cost directly from Apple.

But if you take advantage of Amazon’s Echo Buds price discount instead, you’ll get noise cancelling earbuds for only $79.99. Or, upgrade to Echo Buds with wireless charging for $99.99 and get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimted for FREE. That’s a $174 value!

Lowest Echo Buds price since Prime Day

Echo Buds and Echo Buds with wireless charging were both best-sellers during Prime Day earlier this year. That’s when Amazon’s Echo Buds price was at its lowest — until now.

Of course, it’s not difficult to understand why they sold so well. All you need to do is read over some Amazon reviews to see how beloved these true wireless earbuds are. You’ll find the same thing if you search for reviews on blogs.

People absolutely adore Amazon’s cord-free earbuds. They offer terrific sound quality, great battery life, and the same wire-free convenience you get with AirPods. They also have top-notch noise cancellation, which people love so much.

On top of that, you get instant access to Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, whichever you prefer. The one thing they don’t offer compared to other leading options is a sky-high price tag.

Amazon’s current deal

At just $120, Amazon’s Echo Buds price is so much less expensive than comparable cord-free earphones with active noise cancelling technology. Then, every once in a while, Amazon will run an Echo Buds deal that makes them even more attractive. Such is the case right now.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find Echo Buds on sale for just $79.99. That’s the lowest price of all time, and it’s a whopping $100 less than AirPods Pro cost right now while they’re discounted.

Or, if you want to upgrade to Echo Buds with wireless charging, they’ll cost you $99.99. That’s a great discount, but there’s more to this deal. You can also get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE!

You really don’t want to miss this awesome Echo Buds deal, but you’re running out of time to get in on the action. This Amazon sale started today, so it’ll almost certainly end on either Friday or Saturday.

Echo Buds fast facts

It goes without saying that Echo Buds are appealing for more reasons than just the price. Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind:

Amazon’s Echo Buds offer impressive audio quality thanks to premium speakers

The sound quality is crisp and balanced with deep bass

Active noise cancellation blocks out unwanted sound so you can enjoy your music or podcasts

Echo Buds are comfortable and compact, plus they’re sweat-resistant so they’re great for workouts

Great battery life gets you up to 5 hours of music playback per charge

Included charging case adds another 15 hours of battery life

A 15-minute quick charge with the case adds 2 hours of music playback

Echo Buds with wireless charging work with any Qi-certified charger

The hands-free Alexa feature lets you access all of Alexa’s skills on the go

Also compatible with Siri and Google Assistant

