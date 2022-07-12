No Prime Day Dyson deals in 2022 – here are the best alternatives

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

So many people out there are searching for Prime Day Dyson deals in 2022. It makes sense, of course, since Dyson vacuums are so expensive. Anytime there’s a big sale, people hope to take advantage and pick up a Dyson vacuum at a discount. Unfortunately, I have bad news: There are no Dyson deals on Amazon for Prime Day 2022.

Sure, it’s a bummer. But I have some good news for you, too. While you won’t find any of Dyson’s popular cordless stick vacuums on sale for Prime Day, there are some fantastic alternatives. In fact, several of the best cordless vacuum models from Shark, Samsung, Proscenic, BLACK+DECKER, and more have deep discounts right now.

Check out Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 hub to see all the hottest Prime Day deals. Plus, we’ve rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Day deals.

Wondering what the most popular Prime Day deals are among our readers? The list includes FREE MONEY from Amazon (check out all the gift card deals that include free credit!), AirPods Pro, and the Fire TV Stick 4K.

But cordless stick vacuum deals are hugely popular as well, even if there are no Dyson sales this year.

Best alternatives to Prime Day Dyson deals

Some of the best vacuum brands out there are offering terrific deals for Prime Day 2022. That includes Shark, which has been a fan favorite for years now.

We already told you about all the Prime Day Shark vacuum deals on Amazon this year. But most of them are robot vacuums, of course. Those sales are all spectacular, but I want to focus solely on the handheld vacuums Shark has on sale right now.

Here are Shark’s best deals, including the incomparable Shark IZ682H Vertex Pro that’s down to a new all-time low price.

On top of that, one of our favorite new mid-range stick vacuums is on sale today.

In my recent coverage of the best carpet cleaners for pet messes, I listed the Proscenic P11 cordless stick vacuum as a must-have. It’s great with pet hair, but it’s also more than that.

The P11 also has an available Pet Grooming Kit that you can get with it. Both are terrific buys for pet owners, and they’re both on sale at all-time low prices for Prime Day 2022.

As a matter of fact, you can pick up both for way less than you’d pay for any Dyson vacuum!

Proscenic P11 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Up to 60mins Runtime, Handheld Vacuum with 30KPA S… List Price:$259.00 Price:$179.00 You Save:$80.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Proscenic Pet Grooming Kit (Hair Clipper/Brush/Comb/Soft Tube) ONLY for P11 Smart/ P11/ P10 PRO… List Price:$79.00 Price:$59.00 You Save:$20.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other cordless stick vacuums on sale

The vacuum models above are so great that you’re probably already over the fact that there are no Prime Day Dyson deals. Before you commit to any of those, however, I have some more great deals for you to check out.

Popular cordless stick vacuums from Samsung, BLACK+DECKER, and Eureka are also on sale for Prime Day 2022. I dug through them all so I could share the best ones with you right here:

More Prime Day 2022 coverage

Amazon has so many amazing Prime Day 2022 deals available right now. Here’s some more Prime Day coverage from BGR that you need to check out:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!