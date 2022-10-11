37 October Prime Day deals with massive discounts of 50% or more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Call it October Prime Day, Prime Day 2, or Prime Early Access Sale. No matter what label you slap on, the bottom line is that Amazon’s deals on October 11 and October 12 are amazing. Of course, some deals are particularly impressive right now, and we’re going to showcase the best October Prime Day deals with discounts of 50% or more.

Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals

This roundup is all about October Prime Day deals with discounts of 50% or more. But before we get to that, there’s one batch of Amazon Early Access deals that are even better because they get you FREE MONEY!

In a nutshell, Amazon is giving away $10 credits with the purchase of certain gift cards worth $50 or more. That’s great, but there’s really only one gift card you should buy.

Send a $50 Amazon eGift card to your own email address and use the coupon code NEWGC2022 at checkout. When you do, you’ll simply be adding $50 to your own Amazon account and you’ll still get the $10 Amazon credit!

Prime Members Only: Buy a $50 Gift Card, Get a $10 Credit Price: Spend $50, Get $10 Buy Now Coupon Code: NEWGC2022 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

This offer also works with gift cards from popular brands like Panera, GAP, Fanatics, and Doordash. Read our guide on Prime Early Access Sale gift card deals for more info.

October Prime Day deals with discounts of 50% or more

Now that you’ve scored some free money, it’s time to discuss all the best Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals of October 2022. And needless to say, nearly all the deepest discounts are on Amazon devices.

Yes, of course things like AirPods (only $89), iPads (only $269), Bose headphones, Roomba vacuums, and DNA tests are on sale with deep discounts. But none of those deals can touch Amazon’s sales on its own devices.

The best October Prime Day deals are on Amazon device bundles. You can save 50%, 60%, or even 70% on some of the most popular Amazon gadgets out there!

Here are all the best deals with discounts of 50% or more. We’ll continue to update this article all day long on October 11 and October 12 as Amazon adds new deals with massive discounts.

Amazon devices

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug - Charcoal List Price: $64.98 Price: $17.99 You Save: $46.99 (72%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Charcoal with Amazon Smart Plug List Price: $109.98 Price: $34.99 You Save: $74.99 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device List Price: $39.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $35.00 (70%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Charcoal with 2-Pack GE CYNC Smart LED Color Bulb List Price: $63.98 Price: $17.99 You Save: $45.99 (72%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) | Charcoal with 2-Pack GE CYNC Smart LED Color Bulb List Price: $108.98 Price: $34.99 You Save: $73.99 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) | Charcoal with 2-Pack GE CYNC Smart LED Color Bulb List Price: $153.98 Price: $69.99 You Save: $83.99 (55%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal List Price: $119.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $50.00 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa, 4K Ultra HD, includes latest Alexa Voice… List Price: $119.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $60.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids + Echo Glow | Panda List Price: $89.98 Price: $35.99 You Save: $53.99 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More October Prime Day deals with huge discounts

DNA tests

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price: $199.00 Price: $98.99 You Save: $100.01 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle - DNA Kit with Personal Genetic Insights Including Health +… List Price: $229.00 Price: $108.99 You Save: $120.01 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test, Ethnicity Estimate, AncestryDNA Test Kit… List Price: $99.00 Price: $49.00 You Save: $50.00 (51%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Electronics & appliances

Holy Stone HS110D FPV RC Drone with 1080P HD Camera Live Video 120°Wide-Angle WiFi Quadcopter w… List Price: $129.99 Price: $62.99 You Save: $67.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SAMSUNG BESPOKE Cube Air Purifier, Odor Eliminator, Home System w/ HEPA Filtration, 360 Degree… List Price: $699.00 Price: $349.00 You Save: $350.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SAMSUNG 12.0 Cu Ft BESPOKE Compact Refrigerator w/Bottom Freezer, Flexible Slim Design for Smal… List Price: $1,899.00 Price: $765.00 You Save: $1,134.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Electric toothbrushes & flossers

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity,… List Price: $159.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $100.00 (63%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence, 1 Replacement Brush… List Price: $199.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $100.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush Featuring Disney's Minnie Mouse, for Kids 6+ List Price: $59.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $35.00 (58%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional For Teeth, Gums, Braces, Dental Care, Electric Pow… List Price: $99.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $55.00 (55%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kids’ toys

Star Wars Toys Mission Fleet 2.5-Inch-Scale Action Figure 10-Pack, 19 Accessories, with Darth V… List Price: $55.99 Price: $26.99 You Save: $29.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Doc McStuffins Disney Junior Get Better Baby Cece Doll with Lights and Sounds Stethescope and D… List Price: $27.99 Price: $12.27 You Save: $15.72 (56%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Baby GUND Flora The Bunny Animated Plush Stuffed Animal Toy for Baby Girls and Boys, Cream, 12"… List Price: $45.00 Price: $20.57 You Save: $24.43 (54%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Puppy Dog Pals Groom and Go Pet Carrier, Bingo, by Just Play List Price: $21.99 Price: $9.23 You Save: $12.76 (58%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Disney Raya Dragon Flower Light Up Necklace List Price: $9.99 Price: $4.49 You Save: $5.50 (55%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Just Play Blue's Clues & You! Present Store Cash Register, 16-Piece Pretend Play Set with Light… List Price: $21.99 Price: $8.59 You Save: $13.40 (61%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Playskool Heroes Super Hero Adventures Captain America Super Jungle Squad List Price: $26.04 Price: $9.99 You Save: $16.05 (62%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sesame Street Peekaboo Cookie Monster Talking 13-Inch Plush Toy for Toddlers, Kids 18 Months &… List Price: $33.99 Price: $15.49 You Save: $18.50 (54%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Just Play Netflix Ridley Jones Collectible Figure Set, 5-Pack of Ridley Jones and Friends Figur… List Price: $14.99 Price: $5.49 You Save: $9.50 (63%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Star Wars Galactic Heroes Mega Mighties Chewbacca 10-Inch Action Figure with Bowcaster Accessor… List Price: $13.98 Price: $4.99 You Save: $8.99 (64%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Just Play Disney Frozen 2 Olaf Weighted 14.5-inch Plush Stuffed Toy for Kids, Snowman, White, A… Price: $5.74 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ryan's World Boss Mode Combo Panda, by Just Play List Price: $55.99 Price: $21.47 You Save: $34.52 (62%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

PJ Masks Deluxe Figure Set, 17 Pieces for PJ Masks Toys and Playsets, by Just Play List Price: $29.99 Price: $14.07 You Save: $15.92 (53%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

