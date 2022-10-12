Galaxy star projector from viral TikTok is $21 for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale includes so many discounts on wildly popular products. That includes everything from Fall Prime Day AirPods deals to Shark vacuums on sale for Fall Prime Day and more. If you want something super popular to give as a gift or for your kids, we’ve got just the thing. Amazon is offering some outstanding Prime Day deals on galaxy star projectors.

For those unaware, these little gadgets have gone mega-viral on TikTok and elsewhere. They’re so cool, and several models from the #1 brand are on sale at all-time low prices. Deals start at just $20.99 for the beloved BlissLights Sky Lite!

Fall Prime Day deals on galaxy star projectors

If you somehow haven’t seen a galaxy star projector in action, prepare to be wowed.

In a nutshell, devices like the BlissLights Sky Lite beam a gorgeous array of stars and nebulae onto the walls and ceiling in any room. Kids love using them as night lights. Adults love using them… err… around 4:20 some days.

The bottom line is that galaxy star projectors are awesome, which is why they’ve gone viral on social media. Here’s a TikTok that shows one in action:

As you can see, these little gadgets create an awesome effect in any room. BlissLights is one of the best brands out there for galaxy star projectors, and three different models are on sale for Fall Prime Day.

Prices start at just $20.99 for the original BlissLights Sky Lite with blue stars and the newer BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 with green stars. Or, you can pick up the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 with blue stars for $24.49.

If you’re wondering about the difference between the original and the 2.0 version, it’s simple. The main difference is that the 2.0 model has Bluetooth connectivity so you can control it with an app on your smartphone.

These Fall Prime Day deals are slated to last until the end of the day on October 12. Definitely take advantage while you can!

BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 - RGB LED Laser Star Projector, Galaxy Lighting, Nebula Lamp (Blue Sta… Price: $24.49 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

BlissLights Sky Lite - LED Laser Star Projector, Galaxy Lighting, Nebula Lamp for Gaming Room,… List Price: $59.99 Price: $20.99 You Save: $39.00 (65%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

