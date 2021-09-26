10 great deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
The weekend is half over but look at the bright side. There are even more awesome deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page today than there were yesterday! If you don’t feel like digging through thousands and thousands of deals yourself, we’ve got just the thing. The BGR Deals team rounded up our 10 favorite deals and you’ll find them listed below.
Here are the highlights from Sunday’s roundup:
- 🚨 Best-selling TanTan Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa and Google with 17,000+ 5-star ratings are just $3.74 each with coupon code E6YFMCK4
- The insanely popular Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop is on sale for just $228 instead of $500
- HIDDEN DEAL: Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is just $29.99 right now with the coupon code ADDFTV (lowest price since Prime Day!)
- See the terms and conditions right here
- Apple’s AirPods Pro are $52 off and you’ll find deep discounts up to $60 off every other AirPods model
- Score the Roomba 675 robot vacuum with Alexa for just $199.99 when you buy a refurb — that’s a massive $100 discount!
- Want to spend even less? The top-selling Yeedi k600 robot vacuum is somehow on sale for just $89.99
- Score a Freebeat Flywheel Stationary Bike with a MASSIVE 21.5-inch touchscreen for just $719.20 instead of $1,500 with coupon code PKT68XHP — who needs Peleton?!
- Today only, Amazon is slashing up to 20% off top-rated Veva HEPA air purifiers and filters
- Impossibly good Sony noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones are on sale for less than $100!
- Kindle refurbs are down to $54.99 right now, which is the lowest price of the year
Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.