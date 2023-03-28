Best Ring Video Doorbell deals in March 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Ring Video Doorbells are the most popular video doorbell models on the market, and there are plenty of reasons for the brand’s success. Ring offers a wide range of options across all price points, and there are always Ring Video Doorbell deals and sales available to save you money on your purchase.

In this guide, we’re going to show you all of the best Ring offers that will let you score a popular video doorbell at the lowest possible price.

One of the top reasons for Ring’s success is the fact that the Amazon-owned company offers so many different options.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the company’s most affordable model. Then, there are several different options that can connect wirelessly so that installation is a breeze.

Ring’s most recent models include the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and the Ring Video Doorbell 4. These give you more advanced features that many users love. But they also cost more money, which is why it’s always smart to wait for a good Ring Video Doorbell sale before you buy one.

We always watch out for the latest deals and discounts on Ring’s entire lineup of video doorbells. And in this guide, we’ll share all the best bargains you can find right now.

Best Ring Video Doorbell deals you can get today

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $38.99 (reg. $65)

Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Chime: $63.99 (reg. $80)

Ring Video Doorbell 4: $159.99 (reg. $220)

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $149.99 (reg. $200)

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $35.99 (reg. $55)

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 3: $129.99 (reg. $160)

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 4: $149.99 (reg. $195)

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $38.99 on sale

Ring Video Doorbell Wired deals save you up to 40% right now. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Why we love it

Cheapest Ring doorbell

Clear 1080p video

Alexa integration

Clear night vision

If you want a solid video doorbell and you’re hoping to spend as little as possible, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is your best option. And that’s especially true while it’s on sale with a discount.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired has all the basic features you might want. That includes 1080p HD video, two-way talk, instant notifications, and more. You also get night vision with this model so you can see who’s approaching your home no matter what time it is.

People who are unfamiliar with video doorbells think that you can’t see who is at your home until they ring the doorbell. But that’s not true at all. Models like the Ring Video Doorbell Wired have advanced motion detection so they can start recording long before someone rings your doorbell.

You’ll also get notifications on your phone thanks to the Ring app, which makes interacting with your doorbell a breeze. On top of that, this model has Alexa integration so you can stream live video to your Echo Show, Fire Tablet, or another Echo device.

Another thing people love about the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is that you don’t need to worry about changing batteries or recharging anything. This model connects to your home’s existing doorbell wiring for power, so it’ll always work.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired works on its own, or you can connect a Ring Chime to give you a traditional chime notification when someone rings your doorbell. Like the rest of Ring’s lineup, this video doorbell model won’t work with the existing chime from your old doorbell.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 & 4: Up to 27% off

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is one of our favorite models, and right now it has a price discount. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Why we love it

Easy installation

Crystal clear video

4-second previews on the Ring Video Doorbell 4

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 are among Ring’s most popular video doorbell models. They’re both wireless, which means they’re so easy to install. They also offer features that are a bit more advanced than an entry-level model like the Ring Video Doorbell Wired.

And best of all, they’re both on sale with deep discounts right now.

Both models offer great high-quality video that streams at 1080p resolution. They also both offer terrific battery life of over a month. Then, simply removed the rechargeable battery pack to quickly charge it.

There are a few things that separate the Ring Video Doorbell 4 and Ring Video Doorbell 3, however. The main one is an awesome feature on the Ring Video Doorbell 4 that videos you 4-second color video previews on all of the clips it records.

Sometimes when your video doorbell records a video, it doesn’t start early enough because the video isn’t triggered until there’s a motion event. With the Ring Video Doorbell 4, however, it’s always recording short video clips.

If there isn’t any motion, these short clips get deleted and overwritten. When there’s motion, however, it keeps 4 seconds of video prior to when the motion was detected. This way, you can see everything that led to your motion event.

Below, you’ll find a full feature comparison between the Ring Video Doorbell 4, Ring Video Doorbell 3, and the cheapest wireless Ring Video Doorbell.

Ring Video Doorbell model comparison

Refurbished Ring Video Doorbells on sale

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell deals help you save even more money. Image source: Ring

In addition to the Ring Video Doorbell deals we’ve covered already, there are some more deals that are worth checking out.

Several Ring Video Doorbell models are available as part of Amazon’s “Certified Refurbished” program. They’re guaranteed by Amazon to look and function like new. If you’re unhappy with your refurb for whatever reason, you can return it and get a full refund.

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbells are always cheaper than it would cost to buy the same model new. Plus, there are some extra discounts available right now on certain refurbished models. We’ve listed them all down below.

