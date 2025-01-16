Touch ID fans should definitely grab an iPad 9th-Gen while it’s back in stock

The era of Touch ID is over. Sorry, nostalgic Apple fans. Yes, you’ll still find fingerprint readers in a few places on Apple devices, such as MacBook keyboards and iPad sleep buttons. But gone are the days of the iconic Touch ID home button on the iPhone and iPad. In fact, once the next-generation iPhone SE launches in the coming months, we’re not likely to ever see it again.

If you’re like my mother and you fear all change, I’ve got some good news for you. Apple’s discontinued iPad 9th-Gen tablet is back in stock at a few different retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy. It’s also on sale at the lowest price I’ve seen in a while — just $249 at Amazon for the 64GB model or $399.99 for the 256GB option. The only bad news is that inventory keeps coming and going, so you’ll have to keep checking back a few times a day if you miss the restock that happened at the time of this writing. As for Best Buy, I don’t recommend buying one there because it’s actually $0.99 more expensive than the newer iPad 10th-Gen, which is down to $299 right now.

Apple’s newer 10th-Gen iPad was a decent upgrade, but it’s not really anything to write home about. It’s also much more expensive than the previous-generation iPad model, which was just dumped from Apple’s current tablet lineup.

The newer model has a slightly bigger display, a relocated Touch ID home button, and a newer chipset. But it starts at $349 even after Apple’s price cut, while the 10.2-inch iPad started at $329. And now, since the iPad 9th-Gen has been discontinued, you can get it even cheaper until retailers sell out of their current stock.

Thanks to a big discount, this best-selling iPad model starts at just $249. Or, if you want to bump up your storage to 256GB instead of 64GB, you’ll still save a bundle and pay $399.99 instead of $479. Those are both great prices, but there’s obviously one problem. Since this iPad model is discontinued, it won’t stay in stock for very long.

Another great deal is available right now for anyone in search of a more compact Apple tablet.

The iPad mini has been a reader favorite ever since the 1st-generation model debuted back in 2012. Apple is now on the 7th-generation model after fans waited an eternity for the update that came last year.

Apple’s newest iPad mini has a powerful A17 Pro processor, all-day battery life, and a stunning 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. It retails for $499 just like the previous-gen version, but it’s currently on sale for an all-time low of just $399.99.