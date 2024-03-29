Sony WH-1000XM5 are the only premium headphones I would even consider right now

I have tried hundreds of different headphones during the decade-plus that I have been testing products and writing product reviews. From cheap wired earbuds to the best wireless over-ear headphones in the world, I’ve tried them all. With that in mind, it’s fairly easy to understand why it would be pretty tough to wow me at this point. And yet the only thing that came to mind the first time I tried Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones was a single word: Wow.

In my expert opinion, Sony’s latest wireless ANC headphones are the best noise cancelling headphones that have ever been made at this point. But they do have one pretty big flaw, which is the fact that they cost so much money. Thanks to a Sony XM5 headphones sale right now, however, you can pick up a brand-new pair in any colorway for $328 or a renewed pair for only $229.99. That makes now the perfect time to find out what makes these ANC headphones so impressive.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

If you’re in search of the very best of the best when it comes to wireless noise cancelling headphones, Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones certainly fit the bill. And it goes without saying that I’m not the only person who thinks so.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Reviewers around the world were blown away when Sony released its next-generation flagship ANC headphones. You can read our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review to learn all about what makes them so special.

To really oversimplify what makes these headphones the best, it all boils down to two things: they have the best overall sound quality and the best noise cancelling technology on the market. Period.

Available on Amazon

The previous-generation Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones were already contenders for the crown, and they’re currently on sale for $248, down from $350. But they had stiff competition from the likes of AirPods Max and Bose 700 headphones.

That’s why Sony went to work and made sure that Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones were a big upgrade.

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones feature all-new custom 30mm carbon fiber drivers that deliver deeper bass response and better overall clarity. There’s also a new dedicated V1 chip and enhanced microphones for improved active noise cancelling as well as better sound quality on calls.

Also of note, battery life is still a huge plus despite all the enhancements. Even with ANC enabled, you’ll still get 30 hours of listening time. They’re worth every penny at full retail, so Amazon’s Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones deal just sweetens the pot. Definitely grab a pair while they’re on sale for $328.

Or, if you want to spend much less money, you can pick up a pair of renewed Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones in “Excellent Condition” for just $229.99. That’s $170 off the retail price for headphones that are guaranteed to look and function like new. If you’re not happy with them for any reason, you have 90 days to get a full refund, no questions asked.

See Pricing See Pricing

As I mentioned earlier, other Sony headphones are also on sale today.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are down to $248, and they’re as close to the WH-1000XM5 model as you can get in this price range. I used a pair for years and had no interest in upgrading until I tried the next-gen model.

You’ll also find a discount on my go-to ANC earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM5. They retail for $300, but they’re currently on sale for $278. Or you can spend much less on Sony WF-C700N earbuds while they’re down to just $94.99 on sale.