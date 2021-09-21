Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders in 2021: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender.

This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or just far too many devices for one lonely Wi-Fi router to handle. If you do opt to purchase a Wi-Fi range extender, you’re likely to find that you had good Wi-Fi all along, but maybe it just needed a boost. Of course, this will also save you a ton of money down the road, as you won’t require another Wi-Fi router or a “speedier” plan from your provider. We compiled a list of some of the best Wi-Fi range extenders for your home to get you out of the dead zones.

Most Powerful Wi-Fi Range Extender: TP-Link AC2600 Wifi Range Extender

Pros: MU-MIMO Wave 2 technology lets it talk to multiple devices at once, 2600Mbps of performance

Cons: Some customers have found it doesn’t last as long as others

The TP-Link AC1900 Wifi Range Extender is perhaps the most powerful Wi-Fi Range Extender on the market. This versatile booster works with any type of router (2.4GHz 800Mbps / 5GHz 1733Mbps) and can deliver an unrivaled 2600Mbps of performance. It features four adjustable antennae that you can provide uninterrupted coverage throughout your home, in addition to a Gigabit Ethernet port to give your network an ultra high-speed connection. It can be used by almost any device you need it to, in your home, office, or job.

This is great for your mobile phone, Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, gaming consoles, and even a retail POS. The device even features a smart light indicator that gives you a better idea of where to place your extender for optimal connectivity. That ensures uninterrupted Wi-Fi service without making any major concessions to your pre-existing setup. This is easy to set up and can talk to two devices at once.

TP-Link AC2600 WiFi Extender(RE650), Up to 2600Mbps, Dual Band WiFi Range Extender, Gigabit por… List Price: $149.99 Price: $94.99 You Save: $55.00 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders for Small Homes: Rockspace AC750 WiFi Repeater

Pros: Covers 1,292 sq. ft., extends network easily

Cons: No indicator light other than a bad or good signal

If you’re someone who uses a multitude of smart devices contingent on high-speed internet at once, the Rockspace AC750 WiFi Repeater is a spectacular option. This item is particularly great for apartments or mid-sized homes, as it provides speeds of 300Mbps for 2.4GHz and 867Mbps for 5GHz and up to 1167 Mbps of combined dual-band speed that can cover up to 1292 sq. ft. at once. The intuitive extender will automatically adjust to a higher-quality band for better performance when necessary, making it a great option for streamers, gamers, and content consumers, in general.

It’s also pretty versatile, as it has a two-in-one connection mode. This will extend the network by pressing the WPS button for eight seconds. It is compatible with 99% of routers. There is a multi-secure connection, good for small businesses too.

rockspace AC750 WiFi Repeater (750RPT)-733Mbps 2.4ghz&5ghz Dual Band WiFi Range Extender with W… Price: $36.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders for Value: NETGEAR Wifi Range Extender EX3700

Pros: Connects up to 15 devices, good cost

Cons: HD streaming is a lacking

For those looking to go a little cheaper — yet still ultra-effective — the NETGEAR Wifi Range Extender EX3700 can cover up to 1,000 square feet at a super reasonable price. It can also connect up to 15 different devices. It works for your laptop, smartphone, gaming console, camera, speaker system, and more. Featuring an impressive 750Mbps performance using dual-band combined with patented FastLane technology, this extender is powerful enough to deliver flawless WiFi performance throughout your home.

It also comes with a wired ethernet port. So you can either plug your router, computer, gaming system, etc into the 10/100M port for maximum speed and uninterrupted connectivity. Factoring in price, power, and speed, this is a great bang-for-your-buck purchase, period.

NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender EX3700 - Coverage Up to 1000 Sq Ft and 15 Devices with AC750 Dual… List Price: $46.99 Price: $34.74 You Save: $12.25 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best for coverage: Uppoon WiFi Extender Signal Booster

Pros: Five application modes, lag-free connections

Cons: Not easy to switch networks on

Give your home 360° of coverage when you have the Uppoon WiFi Extender Signal Booster. This fixes dead zones and can cover up to 5,000 sq. ft. You can connect up to 35 devices to it. It can pass through walls, so those won’t cause interruptions. Lag-free connections will occur throughout your home. The WPS needs only a single tap to become set up.

There are five different application modes, so you can choose repeater, bridge, client, access point, or router mode. This provides speeds of 300Mbps for 2.4GHz and 867Mbps for 5GHz. You’ll enjoy secure network access. It also has wide compatibility.

UPPOON WiFi Extender Signal Booster for Home, 1200Mbps Internet Booster Covers up to 5000sq.ft,… Price: $49.97 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best for outlets: Linksys RE7000 AC1900 Gigabit Range Extender

Pros: More compact than others, wireless MAC filtering

Cons: Have to reprogram some devices for connecting

The Linksys RE7000 AC1900 Gigabit Range Extender performs well and won’t be intrusive. We mean that because it will only take up on outlet, not too. Some of the best Wi-Fi range extenders have antennae that take over the other outlet you have, making it useless. This possesses cross band and beamforming technologies to optimize connections.

This has speeds up to 1900Mbps. It can be set up with the simple push of a button. This works with all routers and multi-user MIMO routers. It features wireless MAC filtering. You’ll be able to get better performances out of your smart TV, gaming console, Blu-ray player, and so much more.

Linksys RE7000 AC1900 Gigabit Range Extender / Wi-Fi Booster / Repeater MU-MIMO (Max Stream RE7… List Price: $129.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Take a look at the best docking stations for your home office!