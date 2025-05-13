Here’s why the Ecovacs Deebot T80 OMNI is the hottest new robot vacuum & mop of 2025

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within belong to the author.

The robot vacuum and mop market is as crowded in 2025 as it has ever been. That means a product has to be really special in order to separate itself from the pack. After spending the past couple of weeks testing out the brand-new ECOVACS DEEBOT T80 OMNI robot vacuum and mop, I can safely say that I’m blown away by how special this new model is.

ECOVACS’s new OZMO Roller Mop on the T80 OMNI is nothing short of groundbreaking. It outperforms every other robot thanks to its high-pressure scrubbing system. Plus, it has a special Instant Self-Washing feature that cleans the roller mop internally as it scrubs your floors. It’s remarkable, and it’s only the tip of the iceberg.

I’m already convinced that the ECOVACS DEEBOT T80 OMNI is the most impressive new robot vacuum and mop combo of 2025. Here, I’ll explain why it might just be the best home cleaning device you can get right now.

OZMO Roller Mop is the star of the show

Most people think of these great little autonomous cleaning gadgets as robot vacuums first and robot mops second. That’s normally fine, but I’d suggest flipping things around for the ECOVACS DEEBOT T80 OMNI. It’s a very powerful vacuum with ultra-strong suction, sure, but there’s no question whatsoever that the mopping features take center stage on this model.

ECOVACS used its next-generation OZMO Roller Mop design on the T80 OMNI, and it’s incredible. This setup uses a wide single mop roller that’s just like the ones on those upright wet-dry vacuums that everyone is obsessed with right now. The typical spinning mop pads that you find on most robot vacuums do a good job, but they can’t compete with a roller design like this one. The T80 OMNI’s mop design also lets it apply far more downward pressure than you get with most robot vacuum and mop devices, which is obviously a big advantage.

Image source: Jonathan S. Geller for BGR

In my testing, the mop on the T80 OMNI outperformed every other robot vacuum and mop that I’ve tried. That’s saying a lot because I’ve tested so many top-of-the-line robots over the years. The T80 OMNI does an amazing job with wet and dry messes alike. I tested things like mud and freshly spilled orange juice, as well as sticky ice pop stains that were left on the floor overnight. I even tried a little bit of microwaved chocolate as an approximation for something that a pet might leave as an unwelcome surprise. No matter what I threw at it, the T80 OMNI’s mop cleaned it up with no problems at all.

Another thing I love about this model’s mopping capabilities is what ECOVACS calls Instant Self-Wash. Unlike other robot mops, the DEEBOT T80 OMNI doesn’t smear little bits of residue all across your floors. Instead, it has a special system that self-washes the mop as it cleans your floors. This way, you know that all the water being used to mop is clean water, while the dirty water is stored in a separate internal reservoir.

TrueEdge 2.0 reaches into corners and tight spaces

As if all that wasn’t enough, there’s another awesome mopping feature that helps set the ECOVACS DEEBOT T80 OMNI apart from other models. It’s called TruEdge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning. Now that I’ve tried it, I’m not sure I can live without it.

There are two components to ECOVACS’s TrueEdge 2.0 setup on the T80 OMNI.

First, there’s the curved side brush with two extended bunches of bristles. This design lets it reach far into corners and go right up to chair legs or obstacles on your floor. It definitely has impressive reach, and I found that it did a good job of swiping dirt and dust out of corners.

Second, we have the really cool part, which is the mopping component of TrueEdge 2.0. When the ECOVACS DEEBOT T80 OMNI approaches a corner or any other tight space, the mop roller actually extends out so that it can reach as far as possible on the side of the robot.

Here’s a graphic that shows what it looks like:

Image source: ECOVACS

Below, you’ll find a graphic from ECOVACS that shows how much farther into corners the T80 OMNI’s mop can reach (blue) compared to a traditional robot mop (red).

Image source: ECOVACS

The same technology is used to get as close as possible to things like furniture feet and even obstacles on the floor, such as toys and power cords. The T80 OMNI has much better mop coverage than any other model I’ve tested.

T80 OMNI has a powerful vacuum, too

As impressive as the DEEBOT T80 OMNI’s mopping features are, it’s also an extremely capable robot vacuum.

When it comes to suction, you can rest assured that this model has an ultra-powerful motor that won’t leave any debris behind. According to ECOVACS, max suction power is rated at a whopping 18,000Pa. That means it’s one of the strongest robot vacuums in the world right now. It also means the wind noise can get a bit loud when the motor is really cranked up, but it’s worth the extra noise. Plus, since the T80 OMNI’s fan speed is adaptive, it’s only noisy for a little while when it really needs to work hard.

I tested this model with everything from typical dust and crumbs to soil, crunched cereal, crushed potato chips, and other little bits of food. I also put some wet pieces of grass and chopped up wet leaves on the floor. The T80 OMNI tackled it all with ease.

Then, I did something that I was actually very scared to try: I put some glitter on the floor directly in the robot’s path.

This was pretty nerve-racking because I thought that the vacuum might just blow it all around my house and I would be picking it up for months. Thankfully, the T80 OMNI sucked it up and left almost nothing behind.

Image source: ECOVACS

All of my testing up to this point was done on hard floors, so the next thing to do was to tackle some rugs and low-pile carpets. I had no doubt that the ECOVACS DEEBOT T80 OMNI would handle regular dirt and dust without any problems, and I was correct. The robot automatically boosts suction when it needs to, so regular debris on carpeting is no match for it. My dog is a heavy shedder though, so I was curious to see whether or not the T80 OMNI could handle all that dog hair.

Other robot vacuums tend to have trouble with my dog’s shedding on carpets, but not this model. I can’t believe how thoroughly the DEEBOT T80 OMNI vacuums pet hair off of rugs and low-pile carpeting. It’s incredible.

ZeroTangle 3.0 really works!

Getting pet hair and people’s hair off the floor is only half the equation when it comes to robot vacuums. It’s equally important to actually transfer that hair to the debris bin, as opposed to just wrapping it around the roller brush and getting it all tangled.

Again, my pet is a very heavy shedder, which means most roller brushes on robot vacuums start getting tangled right away. There are some models — even high-end models from top brands — that I need to detangle as frequently as once a week. But the ZeroTangle 3.0 tech on the T80 OMNI works astonishingly well.

Image source: Jonathan S. Geller for BGR

The special curved design of the side brush prevents it from getting wrapped in hair. If you own any other robot vacuum right now, I can guarantee that you find hair wrapped around your side brush every time you clean it. That isn’t going to happen anymore with the T80 OMNI.

ZeroTangle 3.0 also covers the robot vacuum’s main roller brush. It has special V-shaped rubber fins and bristles that direct hair toward the center of the brush. There are also comb teeth inside that pull hair off the main brush as it spins. All of those components team up to do a better job of preventing tangles than any other robot vacuum I’ve tested.

This robot is sleek and slim

Vacuuming and mopping performance are obviously the most important factors here. But if you’re like me, a robot cleaning device’s design is also crucial.

At first glance, it might seem like most robot vacuums look the same. While it’s true that most of them have the same basic shape, there are important differences. One key example for me personally involves models with advanced mapping and navigation systems that utilize LiDAR. They often have a big bump on top, like the DEEBOT T30 pictured below:

Image source: Jonathan S. Geller for BGR

99% of the time, that bump on the top is no big deal. But when models like the T30S get to two of the bed frames on the top floor of my house, the bump hits the side panels so they can’t fit underneath. Of course, if a robot is too tall to fit under the beds, it leaves a ton of dirt and dust on the floor. My dog has free reign of my house, and he spends tons of time in the upstairs bedrooms. That means I can’t use a robot cleaner up there unless it can fit under all the beds and suck up all the hair he sheds.

Thankfully, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T80 OMNI robot vacuum and mop has a very slim profile that fits under all the furniture in my home. In fact, at just 98mm tall, it’s one of the slimmest robot vacuums on the market. Even though it has LiDAR and other advanced features, this model doesn’t need the extra dome on top because the sensors are built into the front.

It should go without saying that this is important even to households without pets. Dust builds up very quickly underneath beds and other low furniture, and it can wreak havoc on kids or anyone with allergies.

Image source: Jonathan S. Geller for BGR

Aside from the slim stance, the T80 OMNI has a very sleek and modern design. Smooth lines and curves on the top give it a unique and elegant look. The lid on the OMNI Station dock also has a curved design that matches, so the complete package looks fantastic in any home, regardless of your decor.

Tons of other great features

Here’s a quick rundown of some of my favorite ECOVACS DEEBOT T80 OMNI features that haven’t already been covered:

OMNI Station: The charging station that comes with the T80 OMNI is fantastic. I already mentioned the sleek design, but this base station covers both form and function. The internal clean and dirty water reservoirs are nice and big, and the station automatically empties the robot’s debris bin each time it docks. Then it cleans and dries the mop with hot air, so you don’t need to worry about odors. Also worth noting is the fact that you can go for as long as 150 days without having to clean or empty the OMNI Station.

AIVI 3D 3.0: Other robot vacuum companies are just starting to hop on the AI bandwagon, but ECOVACS has been using AI for years. In its latest iteration, AIVI has better object and obstacle recognition than any other robot vacuum and mop I’ve used. It gets right up close to objects on your floor without touching them, so it can clean as much floor space as possible.

20mm ground clearance: Is ground clearance something you really need to worry about? Well, both of my upstairs bathrooms have marble thresholds that most robot vacuums can’t clear. That means I either have to clean those floors every week myself, or I have to remember to lift my robot vacuum into each bathroom. Thankfully, the T80 OMNI can get in and out of my bathrooms with ease.

Optional plumbing hookups: If you want to really live the dream, you can buy the version of the T80 OMNI that hooks up directly to your plumbing. That way, the OMNI Station refills the clean water tank on its own and flushes away dirty water automatically.

Should you buy one?

This is a very easy question to answer because the ECOVACS DEEBOT T80 OMNI robot vacuum and mop is as close to perfect as you can get right now. Yes, you should buy one.

Image source: Jonathan S. Geller for BGR

ECOVACS’s latest and greatest DEEBOT has a powerful vacuum that sucked up everything I could think to throw at it. The T80 OMNI also has the most impressive mop I’ve ever seen on any robot, period. It performs more like an upright wet-dry vacuum than a robot mop, applying tons of pressure as it mops your floors. It also self-washes as it cleans, so it doesn’t just smear dirty water around your house like some other models do.

Thanks to the T80 OMNI’s low-profile design, it fits into tight spaces where other models can’t go. It also reaches farther into corners when it’s vacuuming and mopping, thanks to ECOVACS’s TrueEdge 2.0 tech. As a pet owner and a person with long hair myself, I also really appreciate the ZeroTangle 3.0 roller brush.

The bottom line is that the ECOVACS DEEBOT T80 OMNI is one of the best models you can get right now, and you won’t be disappointed if you order one.