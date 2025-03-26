Why you should get AirPods Pro 2 now instead of waiting for AirPods Pro 3

Apple finally released some new AirPods models last year. That didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course, since it had been a while since Apple truly refreshed any of its popular earphones. AirPods Pro 2 got a minor update in 2023 with a new USB-C charging case, but the earbuds themselves were left largely unchanged. Does that mean you should wait for AirPods Pro 3 to get a true upgrade, or should you get a pair of AirPods Pro 2 now?

The good news is that Apple is indeed expected to release its next-generation AirPods Pro in 2025. But you might not want to bother waiting for them now that AirPods Pro 2 are down to just $169.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. That matches the lowest price ever, so it’s a very good reason to just pick up a pair now instead of waiting until later this year for AirPods Pro 3.

It’s pretty rare that a new Apple product gets a discount. And it’s even more rare to see a new version of a popular Apple device go on sale as soon as it’s released. But that’s exactly what happened with the latest and greatest version of Apple’s AirPods Pro earphones. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have been discounted ever since they were first released.

Of course, that sort of makes sense since they’re more of a minor refresh than a true update. Some sales are better than others though, and the current deal on offer is the best one I’ve ever seen.

Last week, I told you that Apple’s new AirPods Pro with USB-C had dropped to $199 on sale. That’s a terrific price, of course, but it turns out that waiting paid off for anyone who didn’t buy a pair at that time. That’s because now, AirPods Pro are on sale at an even lower price.

This new discount slashes AirPods Pro 2 to just $169.99, matching the all-time low price from earlier this year.

Ahead of Apple’s “Wonderlust” event in mid-September, everyone thought that the new AirPods Pro model was going to be exactly the same as its predecessor, but with a new USB-C Charging Case. That’s what all the rumors said, after all. But as it turns out, that’s not entirely true.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 offer the same great sound quality and noise cancelling as the earlier model that came with a Lightning port on the MagSafe charging case. They also look exactly the same, aside from the bottom of the case.

They’re not huge upgrades, but there are a couple of new features that Apple fans should be aware of.

First, the new model will support Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro. If you plan to buy Apple’s Vision Pro, for example, you’ll definitely want a pair of these earphones.

And second, AirPods Pro 2 have an upgraded IP54 rating for both the earbuds and the charging case. That means they’re more water-resistant and dust-resistant than before.

Those upgrades, plus the new USB-C Charging Case, come at the same exact cost as the earlier model that had a Lightning case. But right now, as I said, AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at the lowest price ever for this generation.

Instead of paying the same $249 that you’ll pay at an Apple store, you can score AirPods Pro 2 with a huge discount. The deal drops your cost to $169.99 whether you buy them at Amazon or Best Buy. That’s a fantastic price for the best earphones that Apple has ever made.

Finally, if you’re interested in other AirPods models, be sure to check out BGR’s extensive guide on the best AirPods deals.