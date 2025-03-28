Help, I can’t stop engraving everything in my house with the Acmer P3 laser engraver

Guys, I’m seriously worried that my husband might leave me. Why? Because I can’t stop engraving everything in my house. Ever since Acmer sent me a P3 dual laser engraver to test, I’ve been engraving pretty much everything I own that fits into the machine. And everything my husband owns. And all my dog’s stuff. Seriously, you guys… I have a problem.

Hopefully you can exercise more restraint than I can, because you’re about to find out just how cool this gadget is. The Acmer P3 dual laser engraver is on sale with a massive double discount that slashes nearly $900. Just be sure that you use the promo code 2IN115Off at checkout to get the lowest possible price.

ACMER P3 IR＆Diode Enclosed Dual Laser Engraver $1,104.15 (reg. $1,999) Double Discount!

Before I get to anything else, I’m going to answer the first question you have. I know exactly what it is because I had the very same question: What materials can you engrave with the Acmer P3 dual laser engraver?

The answer to that question actually comes in two parts. That’s because, as you’ll notice, the device has “dual laser engraver” right in the name.

Acmer’s P3 dual laser engraver is a 2-in-1 device that actually comes with two different lasers. First, there’s an IR laser that can be used to engrave metal, plastic, and opaque acrylic. I’ve been having a lot of fun with this one, and I do mean A LOT.

Then, there’s a diode laser that can engrave way more materials. Per Acmer’s website, the list includes “paper, wood, leather, MDF, stainless steel, some dark opaque acrylic, bamboo, fabric, dark glass, ceramic, jade, marble, shale, cement, brick, plated metal, and painted metal.”

On top of all that, the diode laser doesn’t just engrave things — it can also actually cut certain materials like paper, wood, leather, and dark acrylic. That means you can cut stuff into any shape you want, and then engrave it with any words or patterns you want.

Can you see why I’m obsessed with this thing?!

If you’re like me, you might be thinking that setting up the Acmer P3 dual laser engraver and using it is probably pretty complicated. I mean, when I was a kid, there used to be entire businesses in the mall that were dedicated to engraving your stuff. As a matter of fact, there’s still a kiosk in the mall near my house that engraves jewelry and whatnot. Well, I’ll be engraving my own jewelry from now on, thank you very much.

The Acmer P3 is super easy to set up anywhere in your home, studio, or garage. You’ll just want to make sure that you set it up near a window because there’s an exhaust tube that blows out the smoke created when you laser different materials. Or, if you don’t want to deal with setting it up near a window, you can pick up Acmer’s AP220 Smoke Air Purifier so you won’t have to worry about it.

As far as operation goes, that’s easy too. Acmer has apps for iOS and Android, and there’s third-party software you can use on your computer. You can load any designs you want, or draw right in the app. I don’t have that kind of talent, so I’ve been loading designs and text that I type when I want to engrave things.

If there’s one downside to the Acmer P3 dual laser engraver, it might be the price. At $1,999, it’s pretty expensive — though, if you compare it to other laser engravers, you’ll spend way more than that on models that are far less capable.

With that in mind, the retail price is actually pretty reasonable. At the time of this writing, however, the P3 was on sale with a massive double discount that saves you almost $900! First, there’s a 35% discount that cuts the price to $1,299. Then, the coupon code 2IN115Off saves you another 15% and cuts your price all the way down to $1,104.15.

That’s an absolute steal for this awesome dual laser engraver. Just don’t be like me, and remember to ask your family and friends before you start engraving all their stuff.