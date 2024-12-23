Norton VPN Plus is so much more than just a VPN, and it’s 54% off

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within belong to the author.

There was a time not long ago when you could install basic antivirus software on your PC and then rest assured that you’d be protected. In 2024, however, that’s no longer the case. Sure, you still need antivirus software to protect your computer from viruses and malware. But antivirus is just one part of a much bigger equation.

If you want to ensure that you and your family are fully protected from online threats, you should also be using a VPN. If you’re a savvy user, you probably already know that. What you might not realize, though, is that one of the best VPN services out there comes from the same trusted company you might already be using for antivirus software. It’s called Norton VPN Plus, and we’re going to tell you all about what sets it apart from other VPNs.

For those unaware, VPN stands for “Virtual Private Network.” We don’t need to get too deep in the weeds here, but it’s important to understand what a VPN does.

A VPN service connects your computer, smartphone, or tablet to an intermediate secure server that acts as a go-between for everything you do online. Instead of transferring data directly from the sites you visit, everything passes through the VPN server first. Here’s the most important bit: All of the data that is transferred between your device and the VPN server is fully encrypted.

What does that mean in practice? It means that your privacy is protected because it’s much more difficult or even impossible to track what you do online. As an added bonus, it means you can often get around regional restrictions by connecting to a VPN server in a different country.

Many of our readers likely already knew all that. But what you may not be fully aware of is that not all VPNs are created equal. Our favorite VPN service here at BGR is Norton VPN Plus, and there are several key reasons why that’s the case.

First and foremost, Norton’s VPN service is outstanding.

You get lightning-fast data connections with an average data transfer rate of more than 300 Mbps. That’s probably an order of magnitude faster than it needs to be for 99% of what you do online. To put that speed in perspective, you need an average of about 5 Mbps to stream Full HD 1080p video, and between 15 Mbps and 25 Mbps to stream Ultra HD 4K video.

Also important is how secure Norton VPN Plus is. It goes without saying that Norton is a leading cybersecurity company, and it has one of the most robust and secure VPN networks in the world. Also, you and your entire family are all covered. Norton VPN Plus includes protection for up to 5 computers, smartphones, and tablets, while Norton VPN Ultimate covers up to 10 devices.

On top of all that, it’s crucial to keep in mind that Norton VPN Plus isn’t just a VPN service — it’s so much more.

In addition to VPN, you also get:

Full-ledged antivirus, including Norton’s 100% Virus Protection Promise

Block scams, malware, and hacking

Password manager to create, store, and share passwords between your devices

Block annoying targeted ads

Dark web monitoring so you’re notified if your info is leaked

10GB of secure cloud storage for your Windows PC files (or 50GB with Norton VPN Ultimate)

Parental controls, screentime limits, unfit content blocking, and the ability to pinpoint your children’s Android/iOS device locations (Ultimate plan only)

With all that in mind, it seems crazy to pick a different VPN service when Norton VPN Plus offers all these services. Plus, they’re all backed by one of the top cybersecurity brands on the planet.

If you’re reading all this and you get the feeling that Norton VPN Plus might be cost-prohibitive, prepare to be pleasantly surprised.

Norton is offering a first-year discount that slashes 54% off your first year of Norton VPN Plus. That means you’ll pay just $49.99, which works out to $4.17 per month. How crazy is that?!

Or, if you want the best of the best, Norton VPN Ultimate is currently 53% off at $59.99 for the first year. That works out to $5 per month for a comprehensive online security suite with everything you need to keep you and your family safe.

Norton VPN Plus is worth every penny and more at its full price. With these deals, you’d have to be nuts to pass it up.