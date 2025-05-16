Noise cancelling Echo Buds cost 72% less than AirPods Pro, which is nuts

Have you been eyeing Echo Buds, but you’ve been waiting for holiday sales to drop the prices? Today is definitely the day you should pull the trigger because you’re not going to find better deals than the ones that Amazon is currently offering. Echo Buds deals start at just $34.99 right now for Amazon’s entry-level model model.

Also, the pricier version with active noise cancelling is also on sale with an even deeper discount. Believe it or not, you can get Echo Buds with noise cancelling for just $54.99 — that’s an insane 72% less than Apple’s AirPods Pro… even while AirPods Pro are on sale for $199 instead of $249.

Entry-level AirPods 4 are currently down to $119. If you want noise cancelling support, however, the bad news is that AirPods Pro 2, which are $199 on sale.

But if you take advantage of Amazon’s Echo Buds price discounts instead, you’ll get impressive earbuds starting at only $34.99 in either black or white. Or, upgrade to Echo Buds with active noise cancelling for $54.99.

That means you get noise cancelling earphones for half as much as AirPods 4 or nearly four times less than AirPods Pro 2… even while both of Apple’s AirPods models are on sale with deep discounts.

What’s so great about Echo Buds?

Echo Buds and Echo Buds with noise cancelling were both best-sellers during Prime Day and Black Friday this past year. That’s when Amazon’s Echo Buds price was at its lowest.

Of course, it’s not difficult to understand why they sold so well. All you need to do is read over some Amazon reviews to see how beloved these true wireless earbuds are. You’ll find the same thing if you search for reviews on blogs.

Amazon’s cord-free earbuds offer terrific sound quality, great battery life, and the same wire-free convenience you get with AirPods. The upgraded model also has noise cancellation, which people definitely prefer. It’s not as good as Apple’s ANC or class leaders like Sony, but that should be expected. At Amazon’s price point, the quality of ANC you get is more than adequate.

On top of that, you get instant access to Alexa, which means you can use Alexa on the go just like you do with an Echo speaker in your house. Ask questions, get directions, or start streaming music using just your voice.

At just $140, Amazon’s Echo Buds price is so much less expensive than comparable cord-free earphones with active noise cancelling technology. Then, every once in a while, Amazon will run an Echo Buds deal that makes them even more attractive. Such is the case right now.

Head over to Amazon, and you’ll find Echo Buds with ANC on sale for just $54.99. That’s the lowest price ever, and it’s so much less than you’ll pay for AirPods Pro 2, even while they’re discounted.

Or, if you don’t care about noise cancelling, you can spend even less. Entry-level Echo Buds will cost you $84.99 right now, which is an absolute steal. It’s also an all-time low price, and it likely won’t be around for long.