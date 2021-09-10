Best Wi-Fi routers in 2021: Connect your devices with ease

Internet access isn’t just a luxury these days, it’s an absolute necessity. Especially since many of us work from home at least some of the time, if something stands in the way of your access to the Internet, it can’t be tolerated. Many people think that when they have issues with their home Internet network it’s always the fault of their Internet service provider. That can be true sometimes, but more often than not connectivity problems are actually caused by your Wi-Fi router.

Having the right Wi-Fi router for your situation is a must. You will often be able to get a router from your Internet service provider. But they may not give you the best option and you can absolutely use your own. For families who connect a lot of devices to the Wi-Fi, you want a good router. If you’ve been having issues lately that you can’t seem to resolve, it’s probably time to upgrade your home router and see just how much better things can be when you have faster and more reliable access to the web. Here are our picks for the best Wi-Fi routers for your home.

Best upgraded option: NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart Wi-Fi Router

Pros: Up to 1,800 sq. ft. of coverage, can handle up to 30 devices

Cons: Cyber threat protection costs an annual fee

The NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart Wi-Fi Router offers fantastic performance for people who need even faster speeds for heavier-duty tasks like online gaming. This is just what the doctor ordered. This provides Wi-Fi coverage up to 1,800 sq. ft. It has four wired Ethernet ports for 1GB. The R7000 also has two USB ports for more connectivity. It is designed with a 1GHz dual core processor.

There are three amplified antennae and it can be controlled by Amazon Alexa. The NETGEAR app will walk you through installation and setup with ease. It should only take five minutes to be ready. You can deliver guest Wi-Fi access and secure remote access. This is an upgrade from previous Nighthawk routers.

Best mesh wireless system: Google Wifi – AC1200 – Mesh WiFi System

Pros: Parental controls to manage screen time, pack of three covers 4,500 sq. ft.

Cons: Can be difficult setting up

When even the best single-router solution doesn’t cut it, it’s time to step up to a mesh wireless system. These nifty solutions use multiple Wi-Fi access points to deliver the most consistent and reliable possible Wi-Fi connectivity to every inch of your home. There are plenty of great systems out there these days, but the best option for most people is the Google Wifi System. It delivers excellent coverage, blazing-fast data speeds, and user-friendly controls at a fraction of the cost of similar options from other companies.

It comes in a pack of three, so you’ll be able to spread them around your home. This pack will cover 4,500 sq. ft. The points work together to create the network. These parental controls let you manage screen time. The Google Home app is where you can control this from. This is a smart way to replace your router.

Best Wi-Fi routers on a budget: TP-Link AC1200 Gigabit WiFi Router (Archer A6 V3)

Pros: Inexpensive, four Gigabit LAN ports

Cons: Security can be an issue

Getting your hands on a great Wi-Fi router doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, and perhaps no model better illustrates that than the TP-Link AC1200 Gigabit WiFi Router (Archer A6 V3). This dual band router upgrade to 1200 Mbps high speed internet. It’ll reduce buffering and is great for 4K streams. This is a Gigabit router with four Gigabit LAN ports, allowing you to plug directly into the router.

It supports AP Mode to transform your wired connection into a wireless network. The TP-Link OneMesh technology creates a single Wi-Fi name for a network that’s great for your home. The best Wi-Fi routers have four external antennae that are equipped with Beamforming technology to extend and concentrate the Wi-Fi signals. This will not set you back too much to help with the rising price of Internet plan costs.

Best Wi-Fi routers for gaming: ASUS WiFi Gaming Router (RT-AC5300)

Pros: Built-in access to gaming networks, delivers consistent bandwidth by switching devices

Cons: Not as many Ethernet ports as others

In terms of value, consistency, and performance, the ASUS Wi-Fi Gaming Router is a terrific pick. This has a data transfer rate of 5,300 Mbps. This is one of the best Wi-Fi routers because the connectivity to it is wireless, as this has four Ethernet ports. It is a tri-band router with the latest 802. This covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. It supports every operating system, from MacOS to Windows to Linux.

The protection provided by Trend Micro provides multi stage protection from vulnerability. This will dynamically switch between devices to deliver consistent bandwidth. It enables multiple compatible clients to connect at each client’s respectable maximum speed. So you can conquer your enemies will connected.

Easiest to control: D-Link WiFi Router AC3000

Pros: Can be expanded through mesh system, Tri-band Wi-Fi

Cons: Parental controls are lacking

The D-Link Wi-Fi Router AC3000 provides extended coverage. This works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to allow you to control it with your voice. You can manage your network without even having to go over to the router. This has advanced Wi-Fi mesh that is built for future mesh expandability. You can control it all from you D-Link app on your smartphone or tablet.

It has two 5GHz and one 2.4GHz band to help boost maximum possible speeds. There are enhanced profile based parental controls. You’ll be able to download, game, and stream with this. It features six high-performance external antennae for coverage across your home.

