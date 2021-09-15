Best waterproof Bluetooth speakers: Listen to music by the pool

It used to be unfathomable to have an electronic device that could go anywhere with you. With the strides in technology, you now have a miniature computer that doubles as your cell phone, your car can actually take over driving, and you can access the Internet from most places on the planet. When it comes to listening to music, there are dozens of ways to just press a button and play a song on your phone. But for that shower time singing or pool party blasting, you’ll want a particular kind of speaker. These are ones that can handle a little splash or two.

With a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, you can play your music, or listen to a sporting event, while you’re in the pool, the shower, or even hiking near a creek or river. Perfect for fishing trips or sailing days, these won’t be affected by a little bit of water, which was once hard to ever imagine being the case. While you may have a lot of smart speakers around your house, these are meant to be carried around. We’ve highlighted five of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for you to enjoy our music poolside.

Best sound quality: JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Pros: Sound quality is top-notch, long battery life

Cons: Pricey

Thanks to the tremendous sound quality, you’ll love listening to music on the JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This features JBL Pro Sound with an optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual JBL bass radiators. You can also take phone calls from your speaker with the touch of a button, as it possesses noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone.

It is IP67 waterproof and has a Lithium-ion Polymer battery that will last for up to 20 hours, depending on the volume level you play it at. It has a built-in powerbank that lets you charge yoru devices without taking a break from the music. The PartyBoost features lets you pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for even more incredible sound. This speaker comes in six different colors, allowing you to pick your favorite.

Best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for outdoors: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2

Pros: Delivers 360 degrees of sound, can float in water

Cons: No headphone jack, comes with a USB cable but not a power block for charging

Whether you’re in the pool or somewhere else in the backyard, you want to be able to hear the music. With the WONDERBOOM 2 by Ultimate Ears, that won’t be an issue. That’s because it has the new outdoor boost button that instantly increases loudness and clarity, so more outside can hear better. It has a whopping 13 hours of battery life, allowing you to use it for a bulk of your day.

This delivers 360° of sound and additional bass. It has an IP67 rating, meaning its waterproof, dustproof, and can float. You can pause, play, or skip right from the speaker itself. It’s also extremely compatible with phones and other devices.

Best waterproof Bluetooth speakers color variety: COMISO Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Pros: Six color options that are the same price, distortion-free

Cons: Microphone for taking calls needs work

Some people rely on their style and personal taste to get them through the day. They’ll love the options the COMISO Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker comes in. There are eight different colors to choose from: blue, black, rose gold, purple, teal, and white. You’ll enjoy the sound quality, as the distinct mids and highs from the two precision acoustic drivers provides excellent stereo sound. It will fill up the room.

There is louder volume and more bass while remaining distortion-free, even at its loudest. It has a IPX7 rating for waterproof levels. This weighs 1.54 pounds, so it’s extremely easy to carry. There is a True Wireless Stereo function, letting you pair speakers together.

Best battery life: SANAG M7 Plus Portable Speaker

Pros: Ridiculously long battery life, different frequency levels

Cons: Must play in lower volume to make the battery last

You’ll be blown away by how long the SANAG M7 Plus Portable Speaker can last while playing. This has a 360° sound effect and the different frequency levels will deliver varying sound experiences. It is extremely small in size but will last all day, as it will play for up to 30 hours of uninterrupted music.

There is a silicone lanyard that makes it simple to carry and it carries a IPX7 waterproof rating. It can withstand a fall from 1.5 meters as it is anti-shock and anti-damage. It supports multiple connections, so you don’t have to just connect via Bluetooth. The

Best shower speaker: iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Pros: Versatile Bluetooth connection, fully submersible

Cons: Not as loud as other options

The iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker is a high-quality and portable speaker system that provides crystal clear audio from a small, easy-to-maneuver Bluetooth hub. This speaker is both waterproof and fully submersible in water up to three feet. This is one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers because it contains unique iFox white filled buttons, so you can easily see the controls in the shower, even if you have soap in your eyes. It also features a long-lasting battery that can play music up to 10 hours on a three-hour charge. It’s super compatible, as it features a fast and versatile Bluetooth 4.1 connection in under six seconds that can reach a radius of 33 feet. You’ll love showering inside or outside with the speaker.

