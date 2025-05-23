Mosquito bite relief: 70,000 shoppers swear by this $7 solution from Shark Tank

I couldn’t possibly be any happier that warm weather is finally here. I’m sure that I am not alone. There are a few different reasons, and they’re all fairly obvious. But there’s also a downside: It means I’ll soon be searching for mosquito bite relief solutions yet again. Or at least, that used to be the case until I found one that really works.

Up here in my neck of the woods, mosquitoes and other biting bugs are out in full force. I have a Katchy Duo indoor bug trap so I can catch and kill bugs inside my home, and it works pretty well. But what about when I’m outside?

This year, I’m less concerned about bug bites than I have ever been before. That’s because someone finally introduced me to the Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool, a $10 game-changer that debuted on Shark Tank. And now, it’s on sale for just $6.97 on Amazon.

Fast mosquito bite relief

If you watch the popular show Shark Tank, you might’ve seen the Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool before. If not, prepare to meet the tiny little device that will be a game-changer for you and your family this year.

It seems like there are a million different products out there that claim to offer mosquito bite relief as well as relief from other bug bites and insect stings. Needless to say, some work better than others and different solutions are going to work for different people.

There are gels, creams, salves, and all sorts of different contraptions out there. We’ve even read that some people use a hot spoon to provide relief for insect bites. Even if you’ve managed to find a solution that works for you, definitely do yourself a favor and give the Bug Bite Thing a try.

A great cheap solution on Amazon

Priced at just $6.97 with Amazon’s current discount, the Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool doesn’t use any chemicals of any kind. Instead, it uses simple suction to remove irritants left under the skin by bug bites and stings. That includes venom, saliva, and other irritants.

It really couldn’t be easier to use. Just position the Bug Bite Thing over your bug bite, slowly pull up on the handles until you feel the suction, hold it there for 10-20 seconds, and then push the handles down to release it.

Just like that, itching is relieved and swelling starts to go down. I honestly couldn’t believe how well it worked for me the first time I tried it!

Don’t overdo it, by the way, because you can definitely leave a big mark if you use too much suction. Reviewers note that you’ll want to be particularly careful on your head and face. Why? It’s because you don’t want to leave too much of a mark in either of those spots.

With nearly 70,000 combined 4- and 5-star ratings, this is by far the best-rated mosquito bite relief solution I’ve come across. That means it works for the widest range of people, so it’s definitely worth a try. And that’s especially true since it’s on sale for under $7!