Want to hide power cords? This $22 solution has 46,000 5-star ratings

If you want to know how to hide power cords, this is the only answer you’ll ever need. Look no further than the Sleek Socket ultra-thin electrical outlet cover. It’s a brilliant solution to the problem, and people who use it seem to really love it.

My two favorite versions are also both available with discounts right now. The regular Sleek Socket with a 3-outlet power strip is down to $21.95 instead of $34, and the version with two 3-outlet power strips is 28% off at $28.95.

I see a lot of different gadgets and gizmos each day. After all, a big part of my job is to constantly be on the lookout for cool new stuff. Sometimes, when I’m digging around for cool new products, I come across something that makes me shake my head.

I don’t mean that in a bad way, however, like when you find something silly. I’m talking about something that offers such a simple solution, I can’t believe I never thought of it myself. Or perhaps it’s a solution that’s so brilliant I just wish I had thought of it myself. That’s exactly what the Sleek Socket is.

This smart and affordable little gadget makes it amazingly easy to hide all your ugly power cables. That way, you never need to look at that annoying clutter again. All it takes is just a few seconds to plug in, and you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

I use Sleek Sockets in several rooms in my house, and I can’t tell you how much of a difference it makes. Doing away with all those ugly loose power cords instantly transforms the look of any room. I don’t think I can ever go back to standard power receptacles.

But don’t just take my word for it. Find out why this awesome solution has racked up 46,000 5-star reviews on Amazon!

How to hide power cords the easy way

So many people out there are sick and tired of the tangled mess around their electrical outlets. The problem, of course, is that people typically don’t know what to do about it.

Even if you use surge protectors, they still have bulky, ugly cords that you need to plug into the wall. That’s fine if the power outlet in question is behind a couch or obscured from view in some other way. But dark cables and cords are so ugly when they’re out in the open.

The Sleek Socket ultra-thin electrical outlet cover truly is one of the best Amazon finds you’ll come across. It’s so, so simple… and yet so wonderfully brilliant.

Socket Solutions is the company behind the Sleek Socket. It’s a delightfully simple device that plugs into any standard three-prong electrical outlet, covering the entire thing with a solid white plate. Then a single white cable discreetly runs down from the socket cover. You can even tack it along the floor or in a crevice on a kitchen counter.

At the end of the cable, you’ll find a power strip with three outlets or a surge protector, depending on which model you get. And the best part is that the end can be tucked away behind a couch, table, kitchen appliance, or anything else.

That way, you don’t see it at all. The only thing that’ll be visible is a single, subtle white cable coming down from the base of your electrical outlet.

There is no doubt in my mind that the Sleek Socket ultra-thin electrical outlet cover will be one of your favorite finds this week. Prices start at just $21.95 for the model with a 3-foot cable and a 3-outlet power strip, $1 more for the 8-foot version, or $26.95 for the 6-foot version with an integrated surge protector.

Also, the newer model with two 8-foot power strips is on sale for $28.95.

Why we recommend the Sleek Socket

You can see how much of a difference the Sleek Socket makes. Image source: Socket Solutions

The Sleek Socket is such a smart solution, which is what makes it so smart. It’s definitely one of those items you get and then wonder why no one thought of it sooner.

As you can see in the image above, Sleek Sockets make it so easy to improve the look of your home. On the left, you can see what a power outlet normally looks like when it’s being used. I know that’s what my outlets used to look like, with unsightly black power cords sticking out and running across the floor.

Then, on the right, you can see the same room with a Sleek Socket instead. I don’t need to tell you what an improvement it is. All you see is a simple white plate that blends in with the wall, and then white cables running along the white molding.

It’s pretty easy to see why this awesome little gadget has more than 46,000 5-star reviews and counting.