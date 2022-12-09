Today’s deals: Renewed iPhone 13 Pro sale, $3 smart plugs, $115 AirPods, Fitbit deals, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Christmas is now just two weeks away, if you can believe it. And Chanukah starts in a little over one week. Long story short, you’re running out of time to finish up your holiday gift shopping. Luckily for you, the shopping experts at BGR Deals are here to show you where to find all the best sales.

You can start by flipping through all the best Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end. And once you’re done with that, this big roundup is packed full of our favorite deals you can get today.

🎅🎄 Visit BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Now, it’s time to check out more of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

First off, #1 best-selling Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to just $3.05 each when you buy a 4-pack. That’s the best price of 2022.

But the big news is that Amazon is running a huge sale on renewed iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max handsets. You’ll save 10% on any model you want, and there are so many different models on sale that they spill over onto two pages!

There’s also a big sale today on Fitbit bands, smartwatches, and accessories. Prices start at just $39.95, so you don’t want to miss this blowout sale. And check out all these great deals on Nerf guns.

Other top deals today include discounted AirPods Pro 2, Apple AirPods for $114.99, $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra, Instant Pot air fryers on sale, LG OLED TVs on sale, the Oontz Angle 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 136,000 5-star reviews for only $22.49, and more.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we’ve got a handful of terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch, microfiber mops & pads, DIY home tools, Rainbow High dolls, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… $159.00 $114.99 Save up to 28% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $229.00 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon

iPhone 13 Pro, 128GB, Sierra Blue - Unlocked (Renewed Premium) $746.00 Available on Amazon

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) $17.97 $12.19 (Only $3.05 Each!) Save up to 28% Available on Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… $48.99 $29.99 Save up to 39% Available on Amazon

Sony Wireless Headphones WH-CH510: Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call, B… Available on Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling… $399.99 $348.00 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Triple Black $329.00 $249.00 Save up to 24% Available on Amazon

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop… $799.00 Available on Amazon

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: Small Portable Waterproof Speaker with Microphone, Blac… $119.00 $99.00 Save up to 17% Available on Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… $999.00 $799.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… $149.95 $99.00 Save up to 34% Available on Amazon

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… $29.98 $19.98 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $852.26 Save up to 15% Available on Amazon

FREE Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug with Christmas Tree Purchase $150-$427 Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $14.99 Save up to 63% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… $479.00 $449.99 Save up to 6% Available on Amazon

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver $329.00 $279.99 Save up to 15% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… $34.99 $17.99 Save up to 49% Available on Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon

Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!