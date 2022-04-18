How to hide power cords in seconds with one $24 Amazon find

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re wondering how to hide power cords, this is the answer to your question. Look no further than the Sleek Socket ultra-thin electrical outlet cover. It’s a brilliant solution to the problem and Amazon shoppers love it. The two best-selling versions are also both available with deep discounts right now.

I see a lot of different gadgets and gizmos each day. After all, a big part of my job is to constantly be on the lookout for cool new stuff. Sometimes when I’m digging around for cool new products, I come across something that makes me shake my head.

I don’t mean that in a bad way, however, like when you find something silly. I’m talking about something that offers such a simple solution, I can’t believe I never thought of it myself. Or perhaps it’s a solution that’s so brilliant I just wish I had thought of it myself. That’s exactly what the Sleek Socket is.

This smart and affordable little gadget makes it amazingly easy to hide all your ugly power cables. That way, you never need to look at that annoying clutter again. All it takes is just a few seconds to plug in and you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. It’s time to find out why this awesome solution has racked up 27,000 5-star reviews on Amazon!

How to hide power cords the smart way

So many people out there are sick and tired of the tangled mess around their electrical outlets. The problem, of course, is that people typically don’t know what to do about it.

Even if you use surge protectors, they still have bulky, ugly cords that you need to plug into the wall. That’s fine if the power outlet in question is behind a couch or obscured from view in some other way. But dark cables and cords are so ugly when they’re out in the open.

The Sleek Socket ultra-thin electrical outlet cover truly is one of the best Amazon finds you’ll come across. It’s so, so simple… and yet so wonderfully brilliant.

Socket Solutions is the company behind the Sleek Socket. It’s a delightfully simple device that plugs into any standard three-prong electrical outlet, covering the entire thing with a solid white plate. Then a single white cable discreetly runs down from the socket cover. You can even tack it along the floor or in a crevice on a kitchen counter.

At the end of the cable, you’ll find a power strip with three outlets or a surge protector, depending on which model you get. And the best part is that the end can be tucked away behind a couch, table, kitchen appliance, or anything else.

That way, you don’t see it at all. The only thing that’ll be visible is a single, subtle while cable coming down from the base of your electrical outlet.

There is no doubt in my mind that the Sleek Socket ultra-thin electrical outlet cover will be one of your favorite Amazon finds this week, and prices start at just $23.95 for the model with a 3-foot cable, $1 more for the 8-foot version, or $33.95 for the 6-foot version with an integrated surge protector. This is how to hide power cords the smart, easy way!

Sleek Socket fast facts

The Sleek Socket is such a smart solution. It’s definitely one of those items you get and then wonder why no one thought of it sooner. The two most popular versions both have discounts right now, so it’s the perfect time to see why 27,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Sleek Socket 5-stars.

Here are some key takeaways:

Sleek Sockets help you eliminate all the clutter around your power outlets with a solution that’s simple and yet brilliant

Hide all the ugly power cords in your home with ease

A patented, ultra-thin cover plugs into your regular electrical outlet and hugs the wall so no plugs are sticking out at all

Then, a single wire comes straight down from the bottom of the Sleek Socket and can easily be run discreetly along your floor or counter

At the end of the wire, you’ll find either a three-plug configuration or a full surge protector at the end, depending on which model you choose

This is how to hide power cords the smart and easy way!

Installs in seconds with no tools required — just plug it in and you’re done

The Sleek Socket is up to 90% thinner than traditional plugs, with a wall-hugging design that blends in

Enhance your home decor with ease in just a few seconds

