Oops! 59 crazy Black Friday deals Amazon forgot to end

Black Friday is behind us, and Cyber Monday is now over. If you followed all of the coverage from BGR Deals, you undoubtedly scored plenty of amazing deals at the lowest prices of 2022. Of course, there were hundreds of thousands of deals out there during these big sales events, so there’s no way you could have seen all of the best sales.

Luckily for you, several of the best deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still available right now, even though they were supposed to have ended.

Featured deals in this article:

Yes, it’s obviously Cyber Week now and there are still plenty of amazing deals to be found all week long. But anyone who has done this before knows that Cyber Week deals are never as impressive as the sales we see on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

With that in mind, we scoured Amazon to find all the best sales that are still available to shop now.

The brands behind these products indicated that these discounts were only supposed to be around until the end of the day on Cyber Monday. With that in mind, you should know that these deals could disappear at any moment.

First up: Free money!

As we’ve seen in past years with our readers, gift card offers were more popular than anything else during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That makes perfect sense, of course, because you’d have to be crazy to pass up free money.

For Black Friday 2022 and Cyber Monday 2022, Amazon was offering a slew of deals that included bonus Amazon credit with the purchase of a gift card. And as we explained in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, most of these deals were on eGift cards, so you could just send them to yourself and get bonus credit without actually paying a penny.

Now, we have good news and bad news.

The bad news is that most of Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday gift card deals have ended. But the good news is that the most popular one is still available!

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Price: Spend $40, Get $8 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

All you have to do is spend $40 or more on an Amazon eGift card. When you do, you’ll get an $8 promotional credit for free as long as it’s your first time buying the gift card in question.

Eligible shoppers should see text on this page that says, “Amazon.com (Select Accts) Get an $8 promotional credit with a $40 Gift Card purchase. Valid for first-time gift card customers only. Shipping is free.” If you don’t see that text, you might not be able to get this deal.

According to Amazon, it’ll take up to 48 hours for the promotional credit to be added to your account.

(SECRET TIP: If you have trouble with this promo, contact Amazon customer care and send a screenshot of the deal. Many people have reported that Amazon gave them the promotional credit as a result)

Also of note, you can use your own email address as the eGift card recipient. That way, you’re just loading $40 onto your own Amazon account and getting an additional $8 credit in the process.

More Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals you can still get

You should definitely make sure you take advantage of those gift card deals. In fact, you should score gift cards from every single restaurant and store on the list that you patronize.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

There are so many more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that were supposed to end but didn’t. And right now, we’re going to run through some of our favorites.

Apple deals

Apple’s own Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals were so lame. You can read about them all in our guide on Apple Store Black Friday deals.

Long story short, Apple never offers any discounts whatsoever. Instead, you get a bonus Apple Store gift card with certain purchases.

Of course, other retailers were offering tons of fantastic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Apple products. That includes Amazon, and the retailer apparently forgot to end some of the hottest sales.

So many of the best-selling Apple deals from Black Friday are still on sale right now. That includes AirPods Pro 2 and the MacBook Air at the lowest prices ever, plus $50 off the 10.2-inch iPad. You can also save $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8 or $60 off the Apple Watch Ultra!

Check out all the best leftover Black Friday Apple deals below.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with AppleCare+ (2 Years) List Price: $278.00 Price: $228.99 You Save: $49.01 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… List Price: $999.00 Price: $799.99 You Save: $199.01 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon device deals

Amazon obviously offered most of the deepest discounts on its own devices. And now, so many Black Friday Amazon device deals are still going strong.

The best one might be the deal that gets you a free Echo Dot ($40 value) and a free Amazon Smart Plug ($25 value) when you buy a Christmas tree with built-in LED lighting! Prices start at just $149.99.

FREE Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug with Christmas Tree Purchase Price: $150-$427 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Here are some more of our favorite leftover Black Friday deals on Amazon devices:

More Black Friday deals you can still get on Amazon

All the deals above are amazing, and there’s so much more where that came from. Here are some more great Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end:

