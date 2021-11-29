These are the best Cyber Monday deals everyone is buying in 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

We seriously can’t believe how many popular products are on sale with deep Cyber Monday 2021 discounts. As a matter of fact, plenty of people out there likely find it overwhelming. With hundreds of thousands of popular products on sale, how do you know which are the best-selling Cyber Monday deals of 2021?

That’s exactly why we put together this massive roundup of all the very best Cyber Monday sales of the year.

Are you wondering how we know these deals are the best of the best? The answer is simple: you told us! Everything we included in this article is a best-selling Cyber Monday deal among BGR Deals readers. And needless to say, you’ll find some truly incredible bargains in this mega-roundup. From AirPods and Apple Watches to 4K TVs, laptops, air fryers, Instant Pots and so much more.

There is one thing you should keep in mind before we dive in. All of these popular products are at risk of selling out. As a matter of fact, a few of them already have sold out. That’s why you should hurry and take advantage of these great deals before they disappear.

Free money for Cyber Monday

Image source: zobaair/Adobe

Free money never goes out of style. And Amazon is running a one-day promotion that gets you a free $10 Amazon credit!

Here’s what you need to know.

Amazon is offering a special Cyber Monday gift card promotion for one day only. With this promo, you can get a $10 Amazon credit when you spend at least $40 on an Amazon Gift Card. That means you’re getting free money for Cyber Monday!

This deal applies to Amazon eGift Cards as well as physical Amazon Gift Cards. If you ask us, you should definitely choose the eGift card and we’ll explain why.

Just choose an Amazon eGift Card and enter your own email address as the recipient. This is perfectly fine — it’s not against any rules. Then, you can load the $40 you spend right back onto your account. And within 1-2 days, you’ll see the extra $10 Amazon credit appear, too!

You can check all the fine print right here on Amazon’s promo page.

FREE MONEY FOR CYBER MONDAY: Get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy a $40 Amazon Gift Card Price:Buy $40, Get $10 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Get a $15 credit when you buy a $100 Apple Gift Card

We found a bonus deal that Apple fans are going to love!

Do you have an Apple fan in your life? Do you love Apple products yourself? In either case, there’s a limited-time Amazon Cyber Monday gift card offer that you need to take advantage of. Just spend $100 or more on an Apple Gift Card and use the coupon code APPLENOV at checkout. When you do, you’ll get a $15 bounceback credit!

If you send an Apple eGift Card to yourself and take advantage of the $10 Amazon Gift Card promotion above, you’ll end up with $25 for free!

You can find all the terms and conditions for this deal right here on Amazon.

Apple Gift Card Promotion: Buy a $100 Gift Card with Promo Code APPLENOV, Get a $15 Credit! Price:Buy $100, Get $15 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best-selling Cyber Monday Apple deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple products are always among the best-selling Cyber Monday deals each year. And 2021 is no different.

The big news here is that AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 instead of $249. That’s so cheap it seems like a mistake! Also of note, AirPods 3 are on sale at a discount for the first time ever!

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.00 You Save:$70.00 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$169.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$20.00 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$114.99 You Save:$44.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other best-selling Cyber Monday Apple deals include the Apple Watch SE, the brand new Apple Watch Series 7, and the Apple iPad Air.

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band List Price:$219.99 Price:$219.00 You Save:$0.99 (0%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band - Regular List Price:$389.99 Price:$379.99 You Save:$10.00 (3%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver (4th Generation) List Price:$749.99 Price:$539.99 You Save:$210.00 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best-selling Cyber Monday Samsung deals

It goes without saying that plenty of Samsung products are among the best-selling Cyber Monday deals of 2021. From smartphones and laptops to 4K TVs and more, Samsung covers all the bases!

Here are some of Samsung’s best deals of Cyber Monday 2021:

Best-selling gaming deals

Image source: Nintendo

This one is a best-selling Cyber Monday deal every year: PlayStation Plus 12-month membership codes just dropped to the lowest price of the season at Amazon! In fact, the current sale price for 12-month membership digital codes beats the awesome sales from last year during Cyber Monday and Cyber Week!

Last year, PlayStation Plus codes were on sale for $45 if you wanted a 12-month membership. That’s a big discount from the normal price of $60. But this year, Amazon has outdone itself. Hurry and you can snag PS Plus 12-month codes for just $39.99 each!

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

For Nintendo Switch fans, there are a bunch of games on sale for $39 or less. These are all sellout risks, so you’d better hurry and check out those deals.

Also, every single Switch owner out there should take advantage of the Cyber Monday deal that gets you a SanDisk 128GB MicroSD with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership for under $40. That’s crazy!

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Mo… List Price:$54.98 Price:$39.98 You Save:$15.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On top of that, $45 Nintendo eShop gift cards are on sale right now for just $45 each. That’s $5 of free money, and you can get as many as you want!

$50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code] List Price:$50.00 Price:$45.00 You Save:$5.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cyber Monday HEPA air purifier deals

Anyone out there looking for the very best of the best will undoubtedly know the brand Coway. It’s one of the hottest air purifier makers out there. What’s more, Coway has some of the best-selling Cyber Monday air purifier deals of 2021.

Among all the Coway deals, we have two favorites.

First, the Coway Airmega 400S smart air purifier is one of the best models out there. It covers a massive amount of space — 1,560 square feet — and it’s app-enabled. That means in addition to being a phenomenal HEPA air purifier, it also connects to your iPhone or Android!

This model retails for $550 but it’s down to an all-time low price for Cyber Monday 2021.

Coway Airmega 400S App-Enabled Smart Technology, Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home T… Price:$629.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Looking for something from Coway that’s a bit more affordable? Check out the Coway Airmega 250 air purifier, which covers up to 930 square feet.

Coway Airmega 250 Smart Air Purifier (Covers 930 sq. ft.), True HEPA Air Purifier with Smart Te… List Price:$296.65 Price:$253.02 You Save:$43.63 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you want to spend a bit less but still get an excellent air purifier, check out the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier.

Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier List Price:$229.99 Price:$170.05 You Save:$59.94 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best-selling Cyber Monday Fire TV deals

Image source: Amazon

When it comes to best-selling Cyber Monday deals, there’s almost nothing as popular as Fire TV Sticks.

To start things off, the most affordable product in that lineup is even more affordable thanks to the biggest discount ever. Head to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $17.99. Truth be told, however, we would recommend going with the Fire TV Stick instead right now. Why, you ask? Because it’s on sale for $19.99, which is only $2 more than the Lite version!

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) List Price:$29.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$12.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Those deals are great, but we think you should upgrade to 4K. The #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale right now for just $24.99, matching an all-time low price. If you want 4K and HDR, there’s really no reason to look elsewhere… unless you also want Wi-Fi 6. If that’s the case, then definitely snag the Fire TV Stick 4K Max instead. It’s discounted for the first time ever right now.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Introducing Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV con… List Price:$54.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$20.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HDTVs and 4K Fire TVs

Image source: Amazon

As we mentioned earlier, Cyber Monday Fire TV deals in 2021 start at just $99.99. For that tiny sum, you can pick up an Insignia 24-inch Smart HDTV. It’s the #1 best-selling television on Amazon’s entire site. That’s probably because it’s perfect for kitchens, guest bedrooms, or any other small space.

If you want something bigger, however, there are some seriously impressive deals right now.

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Introducing Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa List Price:$559.99 Price:$409.99 You Save:$150.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Introducing Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV List Price:$519.99 Price:$379.99 You Save:$140.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best-selling Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Amazon has crazy Echo deals running right now. Several of them are best-selling Cyber Monday deals in 2021!

First up, the Echo Dot 3rd gen is on sale at an all-time low price of just $19.99. And this model also comes with a free Sengled LED smart bulb! You can also get the Echo 4th gen & Sengled color smart bulb bundle for $59.99.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb | Alexa smart home starter kit List Price:$54.98 Price:$19.99 You Save:$34.99 (64%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo (4th Gen) | Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb | Alexa smart home starter kit List Price:$114.98 Price:$59.99 You Save:$54.99 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The Echo Show 5 is down to $44.99 instead of $85 and the Echo Show 5 Kids is only $5 more. You can also upgrade to the Echo Show 8 for just $59.99!

All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charco… List Price:$84.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$40.00 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids | Designed for kids, with parental controls | Chameleon List Price:$94.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$45.00 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release) -- HD smart display with Alexa – Unlimited Cloud Photo Stor… List Price:$109.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$50.00 (45%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best-selling Cyber Monday air fryer deals

Image source: Instant Brands/Amazon

Is it possible to back a best-selling Cyber Monday deals roundup without air fryers? Definitely not!

First up, Instant’s Vortex lineup has become so popular lately. Prices start at just $69.95 for the Instant Vortex air fryer that normally sells for $100. Upgrade to the Instant Vortex Plus for $89.95 instead of $120, or get the Instant Vortex Plus 10-quart model on sale with a deep discount.

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer, Customizable Smart Cooking Programs, Digital Touchscreen and… Price:$69.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart Air Fryer, Customizable Smart Cooking Programs, Digital Touchscreen… List Price:$119.99 Price:$89.95 You Save:$30.04 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid and Sealing Ring, Stainles… List Price:$149.99 Price:$99.95 You Save:$50.04 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ninja air fryers are nearly as popular as Instant models. And there are plenty of great Ninja air fryer deals available right now.

The best-selling model is the Ninja Air Fryer XL AF150. This air fryer has 5.5 quarts of space and all the features you might want. It retails for $150, but it’s only $99.99 for Cyber Monday 2021.

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt. Capacity that can Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Reheat & Dehyd… List Price:$196.41 Price:$99.99 You Save:$96.42 (49%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

And last but not least, the mother lode. The Ninja Foodi Deluxe FD401 with a built-in air fryer is a fantastic $250 multi-cooker. It has much more capacity and so many more features than the older OS302. And if you hurry, you can snag this amazing 9-in-1 Ninja air fryer oven and multi-cooker for just $139.99 instead of $250!

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, Air Fry, Crisp, Steam, Slow Cook, More Price:$139.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best-selling Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals

Image source: Instant Pot/Amazon

First and foremost, the insanely popular Instant Pot Duo Plus is probably the star of the show this year. It retails for $120, but it’s down to just $59 right now. At that price, it’s obviously one of the best-selling Cyber Monday deals of the year!

Also, you can upgrade from the 6-quart model to the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-quart for just $79.95.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer… Price:$59.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté,… List Price:$139.99 Price:$79.95 You Save:$60.04 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

You didn’t think that was it, did you? There are so many other impressive Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals available right now!

The $200 Instant Pot Duo Crisp is down to just $119.95, which is an all-time low price. This model has plenty of capacity thanks to 8 quarts of space. It also has 11 different cooking modes, including a built-in air fryer! The smaller Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6-quart is down to $99.95 instead of $130.

You can also step up to the Instant Pot Pro Crisp that comes in a sleek black color. It retails for a whopping $250, but it’s down to $169.95 in Amazon’s Instant Pot Cyber Monday deal.

Instant Pot Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid and Sealing Ring, Stainles… List Price:$149.99 Price:$99.95 You Save:$50.04 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, 8 Quart Stainless St… List Price:$199.99 Price:$119.95 You Save:$80.04 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Combo, 8 Quart, Roast, Ba… List Price:$249.99 Price:$169.95 You Save:$80.04 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Cyber Monday 2021 deals

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2021 available right now, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage. We have all the hottest product categories covered ahead of the holidays this year. On top of that, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday 2021 roundups and you won’s miss any of the top deals of the season!

