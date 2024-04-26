Prime Day 2024: Amazon’s massive yearly sales event returns this July

Well, we made it exactly four months into the new year before we’re already talking about this year’s big sales events. Great work, everyone. Maybe we can make it to May 2025 before we set aside our savings to run up our credit card bill.

In a blog post, Amazon announced that Prime Day, the company’s Black Friday-ish sales event that it runs exclusively for Prime members, is making its triumphant return this July. The company will be celebrating the 10th Prime Day in July, so happy 10th birthday, Prime Day — that’s a big one!

Needless to say, all the biggest and best deals will be found on this page on Amazon’s site.

Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, said in a statement “We are working hard and inventing new ways to pack even more great savings into the event this year. I couldn’t be more excited for this year’s Prime Day event. We can’t wait to give members access to great savings across top brands. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the event!”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The company took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to create an announcement video that you can recreate at home with some art tools (and, you know, the ability to do incredibly precise art):

Big deals coming your way! ➡ This July, we’re bringing back Prime Day! 🎉 Prime members, stay tuned for exclusive deals (they’re sure to give you all the feels! 😍). https://t.co/HPR5lv0iCC pic.twitter.com/se1ZFBadsl — Amazon (@amazon) April 26, 2024

Prime Day is a huge sales day for the company. According to the press release, Amazon sold a mind-blowing 375 million items during the last Prime Day.

During last year’s event, Prime members purchased more than 375 million items worldwide and saved more than $2.5 billion on millions of deals across Amazon stores, making it the biggest Prime Day event in Amazon’s history. Amazon also hit another milestone in 2023 by delivering to Prime members at the fastest speeds throughout the year!

While Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day will be coming in July, the company has not yet said exactly what dates the sales event will run. We’ll be sure to report that as soon as we know. What the company has confirmed are the countries in which Prime Day 2024 will be available:

Prime Day will take place in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK.

Of course, Prime Day will include the usual fare of technology, entertainment, and other deals that we’ll be covering. See you in July!