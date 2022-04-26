Amazon’s best air fryer with Alexa is down to $89 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some product categories out there that are so popular that new offerings pop up practically every week. And because these categories are so hot, companies always want BGR Deals to test their latest offerings. Robot vacuums are one example, and we get new models to test all the time. Another good example is air fryers. Amazon air fryer deals are pretty much a dime a dozen these days. Of course, some are much better than others.

It’s great to be able to test all these products so we can tell our readers about the very best ones. On the flip side of the coin, however, it can definitely be exhausting sometimes. Testing so many similar products means they can all blend together at times. But then, when we do get something new and unique to test, it makes the product even more special.

Such is the case with the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer. Proscenic released this nifty model recently and it has more than 4,800 5-star reviews on Amazon. And right now, it’s down to just $89 for the first time this year.

Best Amazon air fryer deals

The Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer is an awesome air fryer we’ve been using for months. And you’ll be happy to know that this sleek new model offers much more than just gimmicky smart features.

Proscenic is a well-known air fryer brand that has a best-selling model to its credit. And now, the company has added smart features to everything else that made its earlier model so popular. You can control the T21 with your smartphone.

There are also tons of recipes in the free smartphone app, and one-touch programs make it easy to cook nearly anything. You can use the touch control panel on the front to start cooking or the smartphone app. Scheduled cooks are supported as well, plus you can receive notifications when the air fryer is done. How cool is that?!

You can even control this air fryer with voice commands. That’s right, it supports Amazon Alexa!

Image source: Proscenic/Amazon

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer is the price. It has a terrific, sleek design and ample 5.8-quart capacity.

It also has a nonstick nano-ceramic coated basket that is dishwasher safe. You get all that plus Proscenic’s terrific smart features… and yet the retail price is just $129.

That’s what you would pay for a comparable model without any great smart features!

If you grab one right now, however, you won’t even pay $129. That’s because an Amazon coupon slashes the price to just $89 for a limited time!

That’s an incredible price for this model, so you really don’t want to miss this deal.

Proscenic T21 fast facts

It should be perfectly clear now why the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer is one of Amazon’s best air fryers. And when it goes on sale, it’s obviously among the hottest Amazon air fryer deals. Who can pass up a smart air fryer with 5,400 5-star reviews for just $89?!

Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind:

Large 5.8-quart capacity and advanced heating system to ensure even air frying

Connects to your smartphone so you can control your air fryer with the Potensic Home app

Start and stop cooking, set the temperature, schedule cooking, and monitoring

Save your own custom recipes in the app or access dozens of online recipes

The touch panel includes all necessary controls and 8 preset cooking modes

Rapid hot air technology heats up fast and cooks quickly

The nonstick cooking basket is easy to clean and dishwasher safe

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

