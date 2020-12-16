The Office is leaving Netflix once and for all on December 31st, 2020.

Starting on January 1st, 2021, The Office will be available exclusively on NBC’s new Peacock streaming service, where the first two seasons will be free to stream.

If you want to watch The Office seasons 3-9, you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock Premium ($4.99/month with ads) or Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month without ads).

Everyone on the planet is desperate to leave 2020 behind, and for Netflix subscribers, losing all nine seasons of The Office will probably be a small price to pay. In case you hadn’t heard, after spending the past several years as one of the biggest success stories of the streaming era, NBC’s beloved 2000s sitcom is finally leaving Netflix. From now on, the only place to watch The Office online will be on NBC’s brand new streaming service Peacock.

On January 1st, 2021, The Office will be a Peacock exclusive. This week, NBC announced that the first two seasons will be free to watch for all viewers, but if you want to watch any episodes from seasons 3-9, you will need to sign up for Peacock Premium (the ad-supported tier) or Peacock Premium Plus (which doesn’t have ads).

This is going to be an adjustment period for Netflix members who are accustomed to popping on reruns of The Office to play in the background while they eat dinner or when they go to bed, but Peacock is giving fans of the show a few extra reasons to consider signing on for yet another streaming service next year.

In addition to streaming all 201 episodes of The Office, Peacock will also debut “Superfan Episodes” that will feature “never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series.” When the transition happens next month, season 3 will include some Superfan Episodes, and more will arrive in March.

“Having The Office back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot,” said Greg Daniels, the creator of The Office. “The team at Peacock wanted to create the ultimate destination for fans, so I went back into the dailies with the original editors of the show and found some never-before-seen footage that was cut for time but is still fun to see. You can choose to watch the classic version of the show, or the superfan extended cuts with this new footage and other deleted scenes that we are gradually rolling out, starting with season 3. The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration of The Office for fans.”

Here are some of the other bonuses that Peacock will bring to the show next month:

Spanish audio and Spanish closed captions for the original series and Superfan Episodes

for the original series and Superfan Episodes Behind-the-scenes footage including bloopers, featurettes, and interviews

including bloopers, featurettes, and interviews Curated themed episode collections : Best Scranton holiday parties, favorite cameos, etc.

: Best Scranton holiday parties, favorite cameos, etc. Clip playlists : Pranks, best office romances, office words of wisdom, etc.

: Pranks, best office romances, office words of wisdom, etc. The Office Zen: 24/7 streaming channel of office-themed ambient noise

The Office will start streaming on Peacock on January 1st. You can watch the first two seasons for free, or sign up for a Peacock Premium membership starting at $4.99 per month to watch every episode.