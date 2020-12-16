The FDA has released data showing what side effects are most common stemming from the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19.



The most common Moderna vaccine side effects include things like nausea/vomiting, facial swelling, fatigue, headaches, and muscle pain.

The FDA is set to take action on Moderna’s request for an emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine candidate by the end of this week.

The good news about the massive public vaccination campaign underway in the US continues to mount, with New York City health commissioner Dave Chokshi reporting that his department is unaware of any serious side effects or “adverse events” in the city thus far, following the vaccination of more than 1,600 health care workers there.

Right now, the commissioner told CNN, the side effects people are seeing from injections of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine include the same side effects as the Phase 3 trial. Examples are things like fatigue, some muscle aches, and pain at the injection site. And now following the approval this past Friday by the FDA of Pfizer’s request for an emergency use authorization for its COVID vaccine candidate, which started to be distributed around the country earlier this week and the first vaccines quickly administered, next up is the Moderna vaccine candidate that the FDA appears set to approve by the end of this week, making this the second COVID vaccine that will be distributed to hospitals across the US this month. Moreover, the FDA released some crucial information about Moderna’s drug on Tuesday that people will definitely want to know.

First, it should be noted that FDA staff endorsed an emergency use authorization of Moderna’s COVID vaccine in a staff report for the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, which will meet Thursday to review Moderna’s request. Among other things, FDA staff said the Moderna clinical trial results and safety data were “consistent with the recommendations set forth in FDA’s Guidance on Emergency Use Authorization for Vaccines to Prevent COVID-19.”

BREAKING: An FDA analysis finds Moderna's #COVID19 vaccine 94.5% effective: 96% for those age 18-64, and 86% for those age 65 or older. FDA advisory meeting vote in a few days and potential emergency authorization later this week. https://t.co/GFBZMkXpJs — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 15, 2020

More importantly, the FDA has also released data showing the common side effects triggered by Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine. They include things like nausea/vomiting, facial swelling, fatigue, headaches, and muscle pain.

Additionally, the FDA’s data shows that people over the age of 64 tend to tolerate the Moderna vaccine the best, which is fantastic news — considering that age group is much more vulnerable to COVID-19 than younger people are.

Other important details to know along these lines:

Almost all participants in Moderna’s study of the vaccine reported feeling pain at the injection site, while the FDA notes that almost 7 in 10 reported feeling fatigue and about 6 in 10 reporting headaches or muscle pain post-vaccination. Additionally, more than 44% of people who already got the vaccine as part of Moderna’s trial study reported joint pain, while more than 43% reported chills. As with Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, Moderna’s also requires two shots to be administered to recipients a few weeks apart — with that process set to begin almost immediately following a positive FDA decision later this week.

