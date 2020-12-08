The first coronavirus vaccine to be approved in Western countries is already being administered to at-risk people in the UK, including health care workers, care staff, and people over 80.

Vaccinations have started early on Tuesday in Great Britain, with 800,000 Pfizer/BioNTech doses available initially.

The Johnson government purchased 40 million doses for 20 million people, with up to five million to be delivered this month.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock dubbed Tuesday V-day, as coronavirus vaccinations have started across the UK. That’s what December 8th, 2020 will be remembered for; the day when the first COVID-19 vaccine to complete Phase 3 trials and pass a regulatory review was used on a member of the general public. The distinction matters because the Pfizer/BioNTech drug that’s now being administered to at-risk patients in Britain has actually completed all testing phases and was approved for emergency use. UK’s MHRA was the first to approve the drug, but other similar entities in the US and Europe will likely grant the vaccine additional emergency authorizations.

But people from the general public have been receiving experimental vaccines for a few months now. Russia was first to announce it will give one of its drugs to people before releasing any scientific data or completing the final testing stage. China was stricter in its own vaccine research, releasing Phase 1 and Phase 2 data along the way, just like vaccine makers in Western countries. Then China has started using its vaccines on the general public before completing the final stage of testing.

Margaret Keenan, who will celebrate her 91st birthday next week, was the first person to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the UK. She was vaccinated at 6:31 AM GMT, the first of about 800,000 doses that will be administered in the coming weeks to at-risk patients in the country. The government contracted 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech drug, which will be enough for 20 million people. But only around five million doses will be available this year, with the remainder to follow in the coming months.

The first group of people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are health workers, care staff, and people over 80. Those who qualify will be automatically selected and called. People will not have to present themselves at hospitals or other medical centers to get the vaccine.

Like most coronavirus vaccines so far, the BioNTech-made drug requires two doses. These are given three weeks apart, with immunity starting to build up on Day 12 after the first dose. By Day 28, full coronavirus immunity should be obtained by at least 95% of people — that’s according to efficacy data from the Phase 3 trial.

Keenan said the vaccine was the “best early birthday present,” per BBC.

“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19,” the patient said. “It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year.”

“My advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it. If I can have it at 90, then you can have it too,” Keenan added.

The second person to get the first shot in Coventry was an 81-year-old man named William Shakespeare, who said he was “pleased” to be given the drug.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to an 81-year-old at London’s Guy’s Hospital who got the vaccine. “It is really very moving to hear her say she is doing it for Britain, which is exactly right – she is protecting herself but also helping to protect the entire country,” Johnson said.

Health experts in Britain expect most people at risk to be vaccinated by April, at which point more adults will have access to the drugs. The Pfizer/BioNTech drug might be the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in Western nations, but it won’t be the last. The Moderna and Oxford vaccines could soon receive emergency approvals of their own.

The US FDA will soon review the Pfizer and Moderna drugs, with immunization campaigns to start in America by the end of December.