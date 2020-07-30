The hunt for where to buy face masks online now is over because we just dug up the single best deal on the internet: Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks just dropped to a new all-time low price of only $0.44 each.

Made by Jointown and sold directly by Amazon, these are the blue 3-ply face masks that you see everyone wearing and they’re perfect for everyday activities when you can also practice social distancing.

For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being indoors around other people, you’ll find best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks in stock for less than $1 each. There’s also a rare opportunity to buy 3M KN95 face masks and even 3M N100 face masks that filter 99.97% of airborne particulates instead of about 95% like an N95 or KN95 mask.



The bad news is the novel coronavirus pandemic definitely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It’s currently wreaking havoc in most states around the United States, with only a small handful of places like New York and New Jersey having managed to get things somewhat under control. Of course, that all may change as soon as next month if schools begin to reopen. The multi-billion dollar corporation that is Major League Baseball couldn’t even go one week without a COVID-19 outbreak that tore through the Florida Marlins organization. Do you really think elementary schools, high schools, and colleges will be able to do any better?

Thankfully, there’s also some good news. Unlike the first coronavirus peak back in April and May, people now have plenty of access to the tools they need to help protect themselves from COVID-19. We’re talking about strong hand sanitizers from top brands like Purell sanitizer and Suave sanitizer, and of course, face masks. And when it comes to the latter, we have a big surprise for our readers on Thursday.

Jointown 3-ply face masks have been the best-selling coronavirus face masks ever since the pandemic first reached the US. They work well in low-risk situations when combined with strict social distancing, and they’re sold directly by Amazon as opposed to a third-party. What’s more, they’re extremely affordable — with a normal retail price of $29.99 for a box of 50 masks, they cost just $0.60 apiece.

That’s already a tremendous value for such an essential tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But today, a special Amazon sale with double discounts slashes the price to a new all-time low. A 10% discount plus an extra $5 coupon you can clip on the product page drops the price of a 50-pack of Jointown coronavirus face masks to just $21.95. That works out to only $0.44 per mask!

As we mentioned, these masks are great for everyday use in low-risk situations. Anytime you’re stuck in close quarters around other people, however, you should definitely use a more effective mask. Best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks that normally cost $70 for a box of 20 have gotten a very deep discount today; 20-packs are now just $18.99, which works out to $0.95 per mask. And if you want the best of the best, there are two extremely rare opportunities right now on Amazon. You can pick up a 5-pack of actual 3M KN95 face masks, and there are also somehow 3M N100 face masks in stock that filter a whopping 99.97% of airborne particulates as opposed to around 95% with an N95 or KN95 face mask.

