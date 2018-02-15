We’ve got some killer daily deals lined up for you on Thursday, and our roundup is highlighted by the lowest price in a year on Arlo Pro wireless home security cameras. Other top deals today include $10 off one of the best-rated camera drones on Amazon, a 4-pack of Alexa and Google Assistant enabled LED smart bulbs, a tiny $8 accessory every Roku Stick and Fire TV owner should have, an Alexa smart speaker just like the Echo Dot for just $19.99, a $60 video doorbell with the same features as a $200 Ring doorbell, the best-selling 4K action cam on Amazon for just $50, a rare 20% discount on Bose’s truly wireless earbuds, two other pairs of cord-free Bluetooth earbuds for under $25 each, one of the coolest LED desk lamps we’ve ever seen for only $18, and plenty more. Check out all of Thursday’s top deals below.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.