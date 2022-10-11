Today’s deals: FREE MONEY, Apple sale, Fire TVs, Echo bundles, & more Prime Early Access deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Being an Amazon Prime subscriber always has plenty of perks. But there are a few days each year that are extra special for Prime members. And once you see today’s deals, you’ll immediately recognize that today is one of those days.

Be sure to visit our giant Prime Early Access Sale deals roundup for all the best offers available today!

In this guide for today’s top deals, we’ll also include some bargains that are available to everyone, not just Prime members. One example is Crutchfield’s sale, which has some seriously impressive offers.

🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s massive Christmas 2022 gift guide! 🎄🎅

Featured products in this article:

Today’s Top Deals

Highlights in today’s roundup include FREE MONEY from Amazon, Apple’s AirPods 2 for an all-time low of $89.99, $15 off AirPods Pro 2 (lowest price ever), a 32-inch smart TV for only $99.99, an Apple iPad for just $269, the Apple Watch Series 8 at a new all-time low of $349, up to 50% off Fire TV Sticks, popular Amysen smart plugs for just $3.49 each, and more.

There are also tons of Amazon device deals with discounts that you won’t believe. See them all on this special page.



Last but not least, there are some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include Windows laptops, Peloton bikes & workout clothes, MacBook Air, the GE Opal nugget ice maker, and Target’s best deals of the day.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg — check out more of today’s top deals below.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price: $159.00 Price: $89.99 You Save: $69.01 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price: $329.00 Price: $269 You Save: $30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot + 2 GE CYNC Smart Bulbs List Price: $63.98 Price: $17.99 You Save: $45.99 (72%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 5 + 2 GE CYNC Smart Bulbs List Price: $108.98 Price: $34.99 You Save: $73.99 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-32F201NA22, 2021 Model) List Price: $179.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $80.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price: $19.97 Price: $13.97 You Save: $6.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - King Size, Set of 2 - Soft, Cooling, Luxury… Price: $34.92 ($17.46 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… List Price: $999.00 Price: $890.68 You Save: $108.32 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price: $39.99 Price: $23.14 You Save: $16.85 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $34.00 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Price: $94.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… Price: $10 Off Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

REOLINK 4K Security Camera System, 4pcs H.265 4K PoE Security Cameras Wired with Smart Person V… List Price: $529.99 Price: $449.99 You Save: $80.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!