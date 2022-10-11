Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: FREE MONEY, Apple sale, Fire TVs, Echo bundles, & more Prime Early Access deals

Maren Estrada
October 11th, 2022 at 9:06 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Tuesday

Being an Amazon Prime subscriber always has plenty of perks. But there are a few days each year that are extra special for Prime members. And once you see today’s deals, you’ll immediately recognize that today is one of those days.

Be sure to visit our giant Prime Early Access Sale deals roundup for all the best offers available today!

In this guide for today’s top deals, we’ll also include some bargains that are available to everyone, not just Prime members. One example is Crutchfield’s sale, which has some seriously impressive offers.

Get a $10 Credit with Code NEWGC2022 Spend $50, Get $10 Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… Only $89 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Spa… Only $269 Echo Dot + 2 GE CYNC Smart Bulbs Was $64, Now $18
Today’s Top Deals

Highlights in today’s roundup include FREE MONEY from Amazon, Apple’s AirPods 2 for an all-time low of $89.99, $15 off AirPods Pro 2 (lowest price ever), a 32-inch smart TV for only $99.99, an Apple iPad for just $269, the Apple Watch Series 8 at a new all-time low of $349, up to 50% off Fire TV Sticks, popular Amysen smart plugs for just $3.49 each, and more.

There are also tons of Amazon device deals with discounts that you won’t believe. See them all on this special page.

Last but not least, there are some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include Windows laptops, Peloton bikes & workout clothes, MacBook Air, the GE Opal nugget ice maker, and Target’s best deals of the day.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg — check out more of today’s top deals below.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price:$159.00 Price:$89.99 You Save:$69.01 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$269 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot + 2 GE CYNC Smart Bulbs List Price:$63.98 Price:$17.99 You Save:$45.99 (72%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Show 5 + 2 GE CYNC Smart Bulbs List Price:$108.98 Price:$34.99 You Save:$73.99 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-32F201NA22, 2021 Model) List Price:$179.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$80.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$13.97 You Save:$6.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - King Size, Set of 2 - Soft, Cooling, Luxury… Price:$34.92 ($17.46 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… List Price:$999.00 Price:$890.68 You Save:$108.32 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price:$39.99 Price:$23.14 You Save:$16.85 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$15.99 You Save:$34.00 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirTag 4 Pack Price:$94.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… Price:$10 Off Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission REOLINK 4K Security Camera System, 4pcs H.265 4K PoE Security Cameras Wired with Smart Person V… List Price:$529.99 Price:$449.99 You Save:$80.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff &amp;amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

