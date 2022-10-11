Best Bose deals of Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Headphones & speakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Bose is one of the biggest names in personal audio, and it’s one of the best brands out there. Of course, it’s also one of the most expensive. That’s why during the Prime Early Access Sale, Bose deals on wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers are going to be extremely popular.

If you’re one of the many Prime members out there looking for great Bose deals today, we have wonderful news. we’re going to show you every single one of the best Bose deals of Prime Early Access Sale 2022 in this big roundup.

Featured deals in this article:

Prime Early Access Sale: Bose headphones deals

There are a few deals that are particularly popular for the Prime Early Access Sale, which takes place on October 11-12, 2022. And if you’re a big fan of the Bose brand, you can probably guess which ones.

At the top of the list, you’ll find a massive discount on Bose QuietComfort 45 II wireless noise cancelling headphones. These are the best-selling Bose ANC headphones out there, and they retail for $329. Grab a pair during the Prime Early Access Sale, however, and these best-selling Bose headphones are only $229!

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Triple Black Price:$229.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Next up, we have the flagship model that everyone drools over. That’s right, Bose 700 headphones are also on sale!

These flagship wireless noise cancelling headphones retail for $379. That’s actually a new lower price since they were more than $400 when they launched. On October 11-12, Amazon is selling them for $269, which is a new all-time low price.

That’s a $110 discount, which is an incredible deal!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Price:$269.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

In addition to those excellent Bose headphones deals on over-ear noise cancelling models, there are a few more offers you should check out.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale also includes discounts on Bose Bluetooth earbuds and Bose Frames.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds – True Wireless Earphones with Voice Control, Black List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.00 You Save:$50.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose SoundSport Wireless, Sweat Resistant, in-Ear Headphones Price:$89.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose Frames Tempo - Sports Sunglasses with Polarized Lenses & Bluetooth Connectivity Price:$149.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose Frames Tenor, Smart Glasses, Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses, with Open Ear Headphones, Rectang… List Price:$249.00 Price:$149.00 You Save:$100.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose Frames Soprano, Smart Glasses, Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses, with Open Ear Headphones, Cat-E… Price:$149.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose speaker deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

On top of all those fantastic Bose headphones deals, there are also some discounts on best-selling Bose speakers. This might be the first year of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, but Bose deals like this make us hope it becomes an annual tradition.

Deals include the popular Bose TV soundbar for $229, $100 off the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ 360-degree Bluetooth speaker, and $100 off the Bose Smart Soundbar 900.

Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.00 You Save:$50.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Wireless Water-Resistant Speak… Price:$229.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-In, Bluetooth connectivity - Black Price:$899.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

