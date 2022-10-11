Best LifeStraw deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The first annual Prime Early Access Sale gives Amazon Prime members a jump on Black Friday deals. And as expected, there are tons of discounts on popular products like Prime Day AirPods deals and Roomba robot vacuum deals. But there’s also another perennial best-seller with Prime Early Access Sale discounts: LifeStraw personal water filters.

Prices start at just $11.21 for the original LifeStraw that everyone loves so much. Or, you can go for the newer LifeStraw Go water filter bottle for just $19.95 instead of $36!

Why do you need a LifeStraw?

Image source: LifeStraw There are two different LifeStraw deals available during the Prime Early Access Sale, which is basically a fall 2022 version of Prime Day. Of course, the most popular deal is on the original LifeStraw Personal Water Filter.

There really isn’t a better accessory for camping, hiking, fishing, or anything else involving remote locations or the great outdoors. This personal water filter can mean the difference between life and death. You might never actually need to use it, but it’s nice to know it’s there if something happens and you need it.

LifeStraw portable water filters can take water from any common source and make it potable. Well, any common source that you’d find in and around the woods, that is.

Things like bacteria, parasites, and microplastics are all filtered from water by this nifty device. One important note, though: LifeStraws don’t filter salt, so you cannot use a LifeStraw to drink ocean water. Lakes, streams, rivers, and even puddles are all fair game though, so you’ll never find yourself lost without drinkable water.

Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Best LifeStraw deals

Image source: LifeStraw During the Prime Early Access Sale in 2022, Amazon is running a pair of excellent LifeStraw deals.

First off, the best-selling LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is on sale for $11.21 instead of $30. This is the traditional version of the LifeStraw that you can use to drink straight from a water source.

The other deal might be even more appealing to many of our readers. It slashes the LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle from $37 to just $19.95.

The LifeStraw Go is basically a LifeStraw Personal Water filter built into a plastic travel bottle. That way, you can fill the bottle from a water source and carry it with you while you hike or camp. It’ll filter as you drink, and it works just as well as the original version of the LifeStraw.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

