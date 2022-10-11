Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Beats headphones deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is packed full of deep discounts on headphones. That includes wildly popular Bose headphones and Sony headphones, which are available at the lowest prices of the year. On top of that, there are fantastic Prime Early Access Sale deals on Beats headphones and earbuds by Apple.

All the most popular models are on sale this year, including Beats Studio 3 and Beats Fit Pro. You won’t find lower prices anywhere, so definitely take advantage of the Beats headphones deals on October 11-12.

Featured deals in this article:

Prime Early Access Sale Beats over-ear headphones deals

Image source: Beats

Beats over-ear headphones are always popular, and the brand’s best-selling model is on sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. As a matter of fact, Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones are down to the best price of 2022.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours o… Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beats Solo 3 headphones retail for $200 and they’re worth every penny. At this discounted price, you really can’t go wrong.

Anyone looking for an upgraded model with active noise cancellation is in store for an even better deal. Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones retail for $350, but they’re on sale for just $169.95 during Amazon’s big sale.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over‑Ear Headphones Price: $169.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1… List Price: $349.95 Price: $169.95 You Save: $180.00 (51%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

This is the latest model with Apple’s W1 chip and 22 hours of battery life.

Beats Fit Pro noise cancelling earbuds on sale

Image source: Beats

If you prefer true wireless earbuds instead of over-ear headphones, there are more Prime Early Access Sale Beats headphones deals for you.

The latest and greatest Beats Fit Pro pack incredible sound, great battery life, and a sleek design. They also feature active noise cancelling tech just like Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2 (both are discounted for Prime Day!). That means you can enjoy peace and quiet while you listen to music or podcasts.

Beats Fit Pro – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Sweat Resistant Earphones, Compatible… Price: $159.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

With a retail price of $200, Beats Fit Pro are already a great value. During Amazon’s big sale, however, you can pick up a pair in multiple colorways for $159.95. You also get a $25 Amazon gift card with your purchase, so this is basically a $65 discount!

Also of note, the new Kim Kardashian model is available with the same $40 discount.

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds Price: $159.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beats Fit Pro – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Compatible wi… List Price: $199.95 Price: $159.95 You Save: $40.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods are on sale, too

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

All of these Prime Early Access Sale Beats headphones deals are impressive. But many people out there are looking for different Apple headphones.

Don’t worry, all of Apple’s AirPods models have deep discounts, too. Of course, that includes best-selling AirPods Pro, and even AirPods 3.

Check out all of Amazon’s AirPods deals right here:

And on top of all that, Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 have the first discount ever!

It’s not a huge discount, mind you, but every penny counts.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… List Price: $249.00 Price: $234.99 You Save: $14.01 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

