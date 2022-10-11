Prime Early Access Sale deals on Sony headphones & speakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is now underway, and the deals are fantastic. As expected, that includes some shockingly impressive Prime Early Access Sale deals on Sony wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers.

The star of the show is a rare discount on flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones. They retail for $400 and they almost never go on sale. On October 11 and 12, however, you can pick up a pair for $348!

That’s an all-time low price, and it’s yet another reason why you need to visit our Prime Early Access Sale guide so you can check out all the best deals.

Popular headphones on sale on Amazon

Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are among the two most popular options for headphones among our readers. Apple’s AirPods 3 are also expected to be top-sellers during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Plenty of people are also picking up Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2, which have a rare discount right now.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, of course. Another contributing factor is that they’re both currently discounted to the lowest prices of the month at Amazon.

AirPods are great but if you want over-ear headphones, Apple’s only option is the new AirPods Max. And they’re far too expensive for many shoppers out there. That’s true even now while they’re discounted on Amazon.

But why would you buy them anyway when Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones are so much better AND so much cheaper during the Prime Early Access Sale?

Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Sony headphones deals

Image source: Sony Are you a self-professed audiophile? Or are you just a regular user looking for great noise cancelling headphones that don’t cost $400 or more?

Either way, Amazon has an incredible sale going on right now that you need to know about. Long story short, the Prime Early Access Sale is definitely the best time to buy Sony headphones.

Prices start at just $58 for the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds that normally sell for $100. Can you believe that? Awesome Sony earphones are on sale for just $58!

Which headphones are on sale?

We’ve already mentioned that Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones are down to the lowest price ever. And we covered Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds, which are on sale for $58.

Amazon also has several more Prime Early Access Sale deals on Sony headphones. Below, you’ll find every model that’s currently on sale.

Prime Early Access Sale deals on Sony speakers

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

On top of all those great headphones deals, Sony speakers are also on sale for Prime Early Access Sale 2022. In fact, there are even more deals on Sony Bluetooth speakers and soundbars than there are on Sony headphones!

A few highlights include the Sony HT-S400 soundbar for $178 instead of $300, Sony SRS-XB13 waterproof Bluetooth speaker for just $38, and Sony SRS-XG500 X-Series Bluetooth speaker for $298 instead of $500.

Those deals are so good that they’re difficult to believe. Check out all the Sony speakers deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022 below.

All of these incredible Sony deals are only available during the Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 and October 12.

