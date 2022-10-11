Prime Early Access Sale Roomba deals 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are the most popular models out there, so Amazon was obviously going to cook up some impressive deals for the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. No one is surprised by that.

What might surprise you, however, is just how deep Amazon’s Roomba discounts are during the Prime Early Access Sale on October 11-12.

Prices during the Prime Early Access Sale start at just $179 for the Roomba 671, which normally retails for $350. You can also save big on the Roomba i2 ($199) and the Roomba i4+ EVO with auto-empty ($399)!

In addition to those great offers, the flagship Roomba s9+ is on sale for $799 instead of $999. Read our Roomba s9+ robot vacuum review to find out why this model is so impressive.

And finally, you can get the awesome Braava jet m6 robot mop for $299. This model typically sells for $500, so that’s an incredible offer!

It should go without saying that iRobot is the top brand in the robot vacuum business. They outperform the competition in nearly all the reviews you’ll read online.

The biggest strike against Roomba robot vacuums is also obvious: high prices. Thankfully, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale includes terrific deals on popular Roomba models.

Starting with the most affordable model, the $350 Roomba 671 robot vacuum is down to $179 during Amazon’s big fall sale. This powerful vacuum cleaner covers all the basics. And it adds in voice control thanks to Alexa integration.

Price: $179

Or, if you want a big upgrade, the more modern Roomba i2 is on sale for $199 instead of $350. This model also works with Alexa and is affordable, but it’s a bit more powerful than the 671.

Price: $199

Next up is the Braava jet m6 robot mop, which is down to just $299. It typically costs $450, so this is an outstanding deal. Having a robot vacuum clean up after you and your family is terrific, but your hard flooring still needs to be mopped.

On top of those great deals, Amazon has two more Roomba discounts for Prime Early Access Sale 2022.

The Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum with auto-empty is down to $399 instead of $650. It comes with a special docking station that allows the vacuum to empty itself when it’s done cleaning. And it holds up to 60 days worth of dirt and dust so you don’t have to lift a finger.

This is the deepest discount ever for this ultra-popular model!

Price: $399

Beyond that, the flagship Roomba s9+ is down to $799, matching the lowest price ever. Bottom line: No other robot vacuum out there is as powerful and as full-featured as this one.

And as we said in our Roomba s9+ review, it’s also the best in the business for pet hair!

List Price: $999.99 Price: $799 You Save: $200.99 (20%)

You'll find so many huge discounts on Roomba models for the Prime Early Access Sale. They offer the lowest prices of the season on all of iRobot's top models.

Here's a quick rundown of Amazon's Roomba deals — and remember they're only around on October 11 and October 12.

Roomba 671 – $179 (reg. $300)

Price: $179

iRobot Roomba i2 – $199 (reg. $350)

Price: $199

Roomba i4+ EVO self-emptying robot vacuum – $399 (reg. $650)

Price: $399

iRobot Roomba s9+ – $799 (reg. $999)

List Price: $999.99 Price: $799 You Save: $200.99 (20%)

Braava jet m6 robot mop – $299 (reg. $450)

Price: $299

