Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Philips Sonicare deals

There are some seriously impressive oral care deals available during Amazon’s big Fall Prime Day event on October 11-12. Crest and Colgate deals offer the lowest prices of the year on teeth whitening strips and toothpaste. On top of that, there are some fantastic Philips Sonicare deals during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and you should definitely take advantage.

For two days only, you can score best-selling electric toothbrushes at the lowest price of the year!

You need a good electric toothbrush

You might be the most attentive brusher in the world. But a traditional toothbrush will simply never work as well as a high-quality electric toothbrush.

Of course, not all electric toothbrushes are created equal. But Philips Sonicare is one of the best in the business, and it’s running some terrific deals for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Philips Sonicare deals

The start of the show is definitely the Philips Sonicare One electric toothbrush.

For just $29.96, you get a full-featured rechargeable electric toothbrush and a handy carrying case. That way, it’s easy to travel with.

Then, on top of that, you get two extra Sonicare brush heads since this deal is a special bundle!

This bundle comes in three different colors, and all three are included in this Prime deal.

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Sage, HY1200/08 with Philips One by Sonicare 2… List Price: $49.95 Price: $29.96 You Save: $19.99 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Snow, HY1200/07 with Philips One by Sonicare,… List Price: $49.92 Price: $29.96 You Save: $19.96 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shimmer, HY1200/05 with Philips One by Sonicar… List Price: $49.92 Price: $29.96 You Save: $19.96 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

In addition to those Philips Sonicare One deals, there are also two additional Prime Early Access Sale deals you should check out.

First, the $100 Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 is on sale for $59.95. It has the Sonicare design people love, plus a bunch of great features. Examples include three different cleaning modes and a pressure sensor that lets you know if you’re brushing too hard.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, Black, HX6423/34 List Price: $99.96 Price: $59.95 You Save: $40.01 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Or, if you want an upgrade, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 with adjustable intensity and 14-day battery life is also on sale.

This model retails for $170, but it’s down to $95.98 for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Philips Sonicare HX6877/21 ProtectiveClean 6100 Rechargeable Electric Price: $95.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12.

